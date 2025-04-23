Dale Coyne Racing Unveils Striking askROI #18 Honda Livery for 2025 Indy 500

Plainfield, IL (April 23, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing proudly reveals the official livery for the #18 askROI Honda, set to compete in the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. This visually captivating design will debut on the legendary oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the annual Open Test, April 23 and 24.

The bold, tech-inspired livery is the creative vision of Dave Marek, Honda Executive Advisor, Honda R&D Americas, Inc. Marek masterfully blends the innovative spirit of askROI with motorsport heritage, integrating playful mini askROI robots along a radiant gradient transition. The design is distinguished by a striking orange accent—an homage to the national color of the Netherlands and its royal family, proudly honoring the heritage of #18 driver Rinus VeeKay.

Dale Coyne, Team Owner, stated “Dave Marek exceeded all expectations with this year’s askROI livery. The mini askROI robots lining the gradient add an electrifying energy, while the signature orange is a true tip of the cap to our driver, Rinus, and his Dutch roots. We’re eager for fans to see this car fly down the IMS straights.”

Todd Ault, Founder of askROI, stated “Our partnership with Dale Coyne Racing and Rinus VeeKay is about showcasing the future of AI and technology at one of motorsport’s highest stages. Dave’s creative touch has been a hallmark for our racing projects—he previously designed the special askROI entry for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, which I absolutely loved. He’s delivered again with this bold Indy 500 scheme. We encourage fans to join the movement—visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download the askROI app today to experience the next generation of intelligence.”

Rinus VeeKay, Driver, stated “Wearing the askROI colors is a privilege, and seeing my signature orange representing my home country of the Netherlands—honoring our royal family—integrated into such a futuristic design is special. Dave Marek and the team have created something truly unique. I can’t wait to debut the car at the INDY 500 Open Test and bring it to life on race day.”

Fans can get their first official look at the #18 askROI Honda during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Open Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, April 23–24, as Dale Coyne Racing and Rinus VeeKay prepare for the month of May.

Download the askROI App Today: Don’t miss out on the future of AI technology. Simply text INDY25 to 31798 or scan the QR code provided to get the askROI App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and elevate your productivity.

