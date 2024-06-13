INDYCAR AND FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCE HISTORIC MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL – 2025 schedule announced

Source: Series PR

INDYCAR and FOX Sports today announce the new exclusive home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the iconicIndianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge beginning in 2025. The new media rights deal provides a massive and unprecedented increase in exposure for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, with every 2025 race airing on FOX and available on the FOX Sports app. FOX Deportes will carry exclusive Spanish language television coverage with a schedule to be announced at a later date.



FOX will also provide coverage of Indy 500 qualifications on both Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total

number of broadcast network windows to 19, a new record for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. INDYCAR will become the only premier motorsport in the United States with exclusive major broadcast network coverage for all of its races.



“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most

competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” said INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles. “FOX Sports is a fully

committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the

country while also promoting INDYCAR thoroughly across all its platforms.”



“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 and delivering the entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the FOX Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks. “We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, ” an incredibly special event to everyone at FOX Sports.”



The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday,

March 2 and concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, August 31. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge takes place on Sunday, May 25. The full schedule was released

today and can be viewed below.



Indy 500 Race Day coverage will be extensive for fans across the country, with a five-hour window on FOX set

aside for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The Indy 500 is annually the world’s largest single-day spectator

sporting event, attracting a crowd of more than 300,000 people to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The immersive collaboration will see all practice and qualifying sessions for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES telecast

on cable on FS1 and FS2. The majority of INDY NXT by Firestone races will also air on FS1, with FS2 providing

supplemental coverage of additional races.



This news comes on the heels of continued growth and momentum for INDYCAR, which has seen rising

attendance across its schedule, significant growth in commercial partnerships and record metrics across its

digital platforms.



Additional announcements, including on-air talent, will be announced at a later date.