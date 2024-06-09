NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Road America Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

Source: Event PR/Series PR

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., (June 9, 2024) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, North America’s premier

open-wheel racing championship, and Road America, one of the most iconic racing venues on the

continent, are thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership extension. This enduring alliance

promises to deliver exhilarating racing action at the historic Wisconsin circuit for years to come.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with INDYCAR,” exclaimed Mike Kertscher, President and

General Manager of Road America. “This collaboration not only ignites the fervor of our passionate

racing fans but also plays a crucial role in boosting our local economy and nurturing the motorsport

culture that thrives here.”



The partnership between Road America and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has consistently delivered

some of the most electrifying and competitive racing on the INDYCAR calendar. Road America’s

renowned four-mile, 14-turn track has become a beloved venue for drivers and fans alike, celebrated

for its high speeds, dramatic elevation changes, and breathtaking scenery.

“Road America is a magnificent facility and great partner to INDYCAR,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye

said. “With its rich history, iconic layout, and packed grandstands and campgrounds, it remains a

favorite for our drivers and teams. We look forward to having this key event on the NTT INDYCAR

SERIES calendar for years to come.”



The multi-year agreement ensures that the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will remain a marquee event at

Road America, with the series set to host its annual race at the circuit for years to come. Fans can

anticipate witnessing some of the most talented drivers in the world compete in various classes,

showcasing their prowess and providing unforgettable moments.



As part of this renewed partnership, both Road America and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES are

dedicated to enhancing the event experience for attendees. This includes upgraded fan zones, more

interactive displays, and expanded access to drivers and teams.



“Fans can look forward to an even more immersive and engaging experience at Road America,”

added Kertscher. “With exciting new features and exclusive access, we’re committed to making every

visit unforgettable.”



Tickets for the upcoming INDYCAR event at Road America are now available, offering special early

bird pricing for fans eager to experience the high-octane action in 2025 up close.