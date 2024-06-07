INDYCAR, University of Wisconsin Basketball

Executive Team Up To Celebrate Pride

Men’s Basketball Chief of Staff VandeWettering To Ride

in Fastest Seat in Sports at Road America

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, June 7, 2024) – Marc VandeWettering, the chief of staff for men’s basketball operations at the University of Wisconsin, will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR on Sunday, June 9, leading the field to the green flag of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race.

VandeWettering was promoted to his current role in 2023 and continues to serve as the program’s director of basketball operations, a position he has held since returning to his alma mater in 2017.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, VandeWettering also will participate in the honorary role as part of INDYCAR’s Pride Month celebrations and in recognition of the importance of ongoing efforts to create a more welcoming and inclusive atmosphere in the sporting world. VandeWettering also will meet two-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou, whose No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda features a Pride Month-themed livery.

A 2015 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, VandeWettering served a one-year stint as the assistant director of basketball and football operations at the Big Ten. VandeWettering assisted with logistics for the 2016 Big Ten Football Championship Game, both the 2017 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and the 2017 Big Ten Softball Tournament.

The 2023-24 season was VandeWettering’s 11th campaign overall working with the Wisconsin men’s basketball program. He spent two years serving as the team’s program assistant, including the 2014-15 season during which the Badgers reached the 2015 national championship game.

Before taking over the program assistant duties, VandeWettering served as a student-manager for UW and took on the role of head manager in 2013-14 during Wisconsin’s Final Four run.

VandeWettering will join a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride already has been taken by Jon Bon Jovi, actors Judge Reinhold and Dylan Sprouse, and country music star Riley Green during the 2024 INDYCAR season.

Live coverage of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR starts at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 9 on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Live coverage of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR starts at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 9 on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.