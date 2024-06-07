FAST FACTS: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

presented by AMR Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9

Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise), in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Race distance:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

55 laps / 220.77 miles

INDY NXT by Firestone

20 laps / 80.28 miles or 55 minutes

Push-to-pass parameters:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation

INDY NXT by Firestone

150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation

Firestone tire allotment:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate for use during the race weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set is available for the weekend’s first session to teams fielding a rookie driver.

INDY NXT by Firestone: Three new sets to be used during the race weekend.

Event website: www.roadamerica.com

INDYCAR website: www.indycar.com

2023 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Alex Palou (No. 10 The American Legion Honda)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Nolan Siegel (No. 39 HMD Motorsports)

2023 NTT P1 Award winner:

Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda) 1:40.1945, 144.223 mph

2023 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner:

Kyffin Simpson (No. 21 HMD Motorsports) 1:49.1028, 132.448 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph, Aug. 19, 2000

INDY NXT by Firestone

Kyffin Simpson, 1:49.1028, 132.448 mph, June 17, 2023

NBC Sports race telecast: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 9, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock live streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product. NBC’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race telecast also will be simulcast on the streaming service. The INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America will be streamed on Peacock with practice and qualifying shown on INDYCAR LIVE.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young and Ryan Myrehn are the pit reporters. The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (1 p.m. Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times Central Time):

Friday, June 7

1:50-2:35 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

3-4:15 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, June 8

9-9:45 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE

10:10-11:10 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock

1:30-2 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (two groups/12 minutes each), INDYCAR LIVE

2:25-3:55 p.m. Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock

Sunday, June 9

11:15-11:45 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock

12:10 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines

12:15 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

2 p.m. Driver introductions

2:38 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines

2:45 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (55 laps/222.64 miles), NBC (live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

There have been five winners in six NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2024 season. Pato O’Ward (Streets of St. Petersburg), Scott Dixon (Streets of Long Beach and Streets of Detroit), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course) and Josef Newgarden (Indianapolis 500) have all won in this season. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

(Streets of St. Petersburg), (Streets of Long Beach and Streets of Detroit), (Barber Motorsports Park), (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course) and (Indianapolis 500) have all won in this season. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014. There have been five winners in the last 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races: Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and Pato O’Ward . Dixon (Indianapolis Motor Speedway GP-2 2023, World Wide Technology Raceway 2023, Laguna Seca 2023, Long Beach 2024 and Detroit 2024), Palou (Portland 2023 and Indianapolis GP 2024) are the only drivers to have won multiple races over that stretch.

and . Dixon (Indianapolis Motor Speedway GP-2 2023, World Wide Technology Raceway 2023, Laguna Seca 2023, Long Beach 2024 and Detroit 2024), Palou (Portland 2023 and Indianapolis GP 2024) are the only drivers to have won multiple races over that stretch. The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR will be the 35th INDYCAR SERIES event conducted at Road America since it hosted its first INDYCAR event in 1982. Mario Andretti , Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi have three wins, the most by an INDYCAR SERIES driver at the track.

, and have three wins, the most by an INDYCAR SERIES driver at the track. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous Road America winners entered include Will Power, Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 2 2017, 2020 Race #1 Josef Newgarden 2 2018, 2022 Alex Palou 2 2021. 2023 Will Power 1 2016 Alexander Rossi 1 2019 Felix Rosenqvist 1 2020 Race #2

Eight drivers have won the Road America race from the pole: Mario Andretti (1983, 1984,1987), Danny Sullivan (1989), Paul Tracy (1993), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Bruno Junqueira (2003), Sebastien Bourdais (2007), Will Power (2016) and Josef Newgarden (2018).

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Josef Newgarden 3 2018, 2020 Race #1, 2021 Will Power 1 2016 Helio Castroneves 1 2017 Colton Herta 1 2019 Pato O’Ward 1 2020 Race #2 Alexander Rossi 1 2022

The driver who has gone on to win the championship has won at Road America seven times: Mario Andretti (1984), Michael Andretti (1991), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Alex Zanardi (1997), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Sebastien Bourdais (2007), Scott Dixon (2020) and Alex Palou (2023).

(1984), (1991), (1995), (1997), (2002), (2007), (2020) and (2023). Scott Dixon and Will Power have competed in 11 previous races at Road America, most of any driver. Fourteen entered drivers have led laps at the track: Josef Newgarden 149, Alexander Rossi 70, Will Power 67, Pato O’Ward 43, Scott Dixon 43, Colton Herta 33, Helio Castroneves 41, Felix Rosenqvist 15, Alex Palou 15, Marcus Armstrong 5, Graham Rahal 5, Marcus Ericsson 4, Romain Grosjean 1 and Christian Lundgaard 1.

and have competed in 11 previous races at Road America, most of any driver. Fourteen entered drivers have led laps at the track: 149, 70, 67, 43, 43, 33, 41, 15, 15, 5, 5, 4, 1 and 1. Chip Ganassi Racing has won seven times at Road America (1997, 2001, 2017, a sweep of the 2020 doubleheader, 2021 and 2023), including four of the last five INDYCAR SERIES races at “America’s National Park of Speed.” CGR is one of three current teams with wins at the track. Team Penske has won six times at Road America (1989, 1992, 1993, 2016, 2018 and 2022) while Andretti Autosport won in 2019.

Rookies Luca Ghiotto , Linus Lundqvist, Théo Pourchaire, Christian Rasmussen and Kyffin Simpson along with veteran driver Pietro Fittipaldi will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Road America for the first time this weekend. Rasmussen has won at Road America in each division that leads to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including his first INDY NXT by Firestone win in 2022.

, and along with veteran driver will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Road America for the first time this weekend. Rasmussen has won at Road America in each division that leads to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including his first INDY NXT by Firestone win in 2022. Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 329th consecutive start, extending his record streak.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes: