Actors Judge Reinhold, John Ashton Set for Epic Race Weekend

DETROIT (Friday, May 31, 2024) – Actors Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, stars of the upcoming Netflix release “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” will be featured guests at this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

The fourth installment of the celebrated “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix beginning July 3.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear airs on Sunday, June 2 at noon ET on the USA Network, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Reinhold will join a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride already has been taken by Jon Bon Jovi, actor Dylan Sprouse and country music star Riley Green during the 2024 INDYCAR season.

Ashton also will take a high-speed lap around the Detroit Grand Prix track, and both actors will be introduced to the crowd during pre-race ceremonies before taking a special grid walk before the green flag drops.

Both actors are reprising their long-running key roles for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” The movie begins with Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

The franchise has deep ties with the city of Detroit, where its first scenes take place with Foley serving as a Motor City plainclothes police detective. Netflix also had a significant display supporting the film featuring seven vintage Chevy Novas at the recent Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

This is the second year INDYCAR has raced on the streets of downtown Detroit after a 32-year era on Belle Isle. The energy will be felt with an inclusive and open event for fans as more than half of the racing circuit will be accessible for FREE – creating a deeper connection with local communities and neighborhoods.