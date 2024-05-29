Honda Racing INDYCAR message points for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear
Source: Manufacturer PR
Detroit Grand Prix
Downtown Detroit, MI
12 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 2
USA Network and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Honda at the Detroit Grand Prix
- Honda returns to Detroit having won seven of the last 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES events held in the Motor City – including last year’s inaugural run on the new downtown street circuit and six of the final nine events run on a temporary street circuit at Belle Isle Park.
- Honda’s most recent Detroit victory came last year, when eventual series champion Alex Palou scored the second of his five victories recorded in 2023 en route to his second Drivers’ Championship.
- Prior to the move downtown, Alex Zanardi scored Honda’s first win on the Detroit Belle Isle course in 1998, on the way to his second consecutive drivers’ championship.
- Other Honda-powered winners on Belle Isle include Dario Franchitti (1999); Helio Castroneves (2000 and 2001); Tony Kanaan (2007); Justin Wilson (2008); Dixon (2012, 2018 Race 1 and 2019 Race 2); Mike Conway (2013 Race 1); Simon Pagenaud (2013 Race 2); and Carlos Munoz (2015 Race 1); Graham Rahal (both 2017 races), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2018 Race 2); and Marcus Ericsson (2021 Race 1).
INDYCAR Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ Championships
- After five championship rounds of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, defending series champion and Indianapolis Grand Prix race winner Alex Palou leads the Drivers’ Championship standings with 183 points; with his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race winner Scott Dixon second with 163 points.
- Honda drivers hold three of the top-five positions in the points standings, as Colton Herta is fifth with 134 points. Other Honda drivers in the top 10 of the standings include Felix Rosenqvist, ninth with 116 points, and Kyle Kirkwood, 10th with 115 points.
- In the tight battle for the Manufacturers’ Championship, Honda has two race victories and 386 points, just 22 points behind rival Chevrolet.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage of Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix starts at 12 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).
