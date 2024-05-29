Source: Team PR

Arrow McLaren 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race Preview

Streets of Downtown Detroit

Race date: Sunday, June 2nd

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 100

Total race distance: 164.6 mi/264.9 km

Length: 1.65 mi/2.65km

Number of turns: 9

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST

Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST Practice 2: Saturday, 9:10 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. EST

Saturday, 9:10 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. EST Qualifying: Saturday, 12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. EST

Saturday, 12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. EST Warm-up: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST Green flag: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. EST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 4th, 134 points

Average starting position: 6.8

Average finishing position: 11.0

Best starting position: P3, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Best finishing position: P1, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Career at Streets of Detroit:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P10, 2023

Best finishing position: P26, 2023

2023 result: P26

“This weekend we’re back on a street course, and it’s a challenging one. It’s a big event for all of us, especially our friends over at Team Chevrolet. We’re going to try and do our best for them and hopefully have a good reason to celebrate at the end of this weekend.”

Théo Pourchaire, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 27th, 38 points

Average starting position: 21.3

Average finishing position: 17.3

Best starting position: P18, Sonsio Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P11, Grand Prix of Long Beach

“I’m really happy to be back behind the wheel of the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. It’s great to discover a new track, and I really enjoy racing on street courses. Hopefully we can have a good race and get a great result for Arrow McLaren and Team Chevy.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 8th, 120 points

Average starting position: 11.0

Average finishing position: 10.6

Best starting position: P4, Indianapolis 500

Best finishing position: P4, Indianapolis 500

Career at Streets of Detroit:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P13, 2023

Best finishing position: P5, 2023

2023 result: P5

“This is a wild time of the year as we have back-to-back races coming off the biggest month in racing. We’re pushing hard as a group, and I’m proud of the effort that everyone is putting in. I can’t wait to get back on the streets of Detroit and hopefully get a win for the bowtie family.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“Even though the results from last weekend are still a bit fresh, we have very little time to dwell on those – we have a race to get ready for this Sunday. Detroit presents a great opportunity for us to build on the momentum we’ve created over the last couple weeks, especially considering how competitive we were there last year when we placed two cars in the top five. Pato and Alexander, and frankly everyone here at Arrow McLaren, are excited to get back out on track this weekend to fight for the win we were so close to last weekend, and we’re looking forward to welcoming Theo back for the remainder of the season.”