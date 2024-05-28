Green Flag Waves on Month of May Ticket Renewals for 2025

Deadline to Renew is June 17; Logo Unveiled for 2025 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 27, 2024) – Fans weathered a four-hour delay to witness the checkered flag wave for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and will never forget witnessing the first back-to-back winner in more than a two decades as Josef Newgarden took home his second win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race fans should race to renew their tickets for the Month of May in 2025 – before the deadline of Monday, June 17 – to ensure they’ll be there to witness more unforgettable action at the Racing Capital of the World.

Fans can renew or upgrade their Indy 500 tickets at ims.com/renew, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office. The renewal window will continue through Monday evening, June 17, approximately 500 hours following the checkered flag of the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

These are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall, and again in 2025 before each event.

“The waving of the green flag is one of the most powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as it signals the start of the Indianapolis 500 in front of more than 330,000,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This year the green flag represents another important race as our fans race to renew or request seat upgrades by the June 17 deadline.”

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge logo is inspired by the green flag, which signifies the start of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” each year. The green flag was first used to start the field for the Indianapolis 500 in 1930 and has been a recognized symbol of the speed and exhilaration of 33 cars crossing the Yard of Bricks on their way to history ever since.

The logo is the latest iteration of a series that began in 2019 with Gainbridge’s inaugural sponsorship. Surrounded by the identifiable gold of the Wing & Wheel, the inside of the logo boasts a rich emerald green for the first time. The words “Indy 500” are presented in the iconic slanted font.

The Icon Series logos celebrate the iconography of the 500-Mile Race. Since 2019, the logo has featured the bricks, the checkered flag, the Pagoda, the winner’s wreath, the famed oval and Victory Podium.

Fans renewing their tickets to the Indianapolis 500 and/or Sonsio Grand Prix Race Day also can order additional Month of May products at the lowest prices available during the renewal period. Those products include:

Month of May practice and qualification day tickets

Bronze Badges

Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration presented by Gainbridge tickets

Miller Lite Carb Day tickets and concert upgrades

Coors Lite Snake Pit wristbands

Parking (including ADA parking) and camping passes

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will have priority for ticket upgrades and are eligible for presale offers for IMS and partner events.

All renewal customers can visit IMS.com/Renew for more information.

Fans who didn’t attend IMS during this Month of May but are planning to attend in May 2025 can apply for tickets now at the lowest prices of the year. Visit ims.com/apply for more information.