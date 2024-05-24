Tomorrow at the Track: Friday, May 24

Friday, May 24

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 23, 2024) – Information about 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Miller Lite Carb Day track activity Friday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

11 a.m-1 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice

2:30-4 p.m.: One Stop to Start Pit Stop Challenge

2 p.m.: Concert Gates Open

3 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert (George Thorogood & The Delaware Destroyers, Gin Blossoms, Kid Quill)

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $50. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. The General Admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to selected grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 6N, Gate 6B, Gate 7 South, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11, Gate 11A, Gate 12

PARKING: Limited free parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40) and Lot 7 (North 40) for ADA. Paid parking is $20 in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate, and $75 in Gate 1, while supplies last. Paid ADA parking is $20 in Lot 3P, Lot 2 and Hulman Lot. Paid motorcycle parking is $20 in South Carousel lot. Bicycle parking is located outside Gate 1, Gate 6 and Gate 9.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Fans should be prepared to complete their ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during their event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is closed for a major renovation, reopening in April 2025. To learn more, please visit imsmuseum.org/renovation.