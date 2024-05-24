INDYCAR Announces Procedure Updates for 2024 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 24, 2024) – INDYCAR has informed race teams of procedural updates ahead of the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. During this morning’s drivers’ meeting, teams were made aware of:

The dashed white line from the exit of Turn 4 to the pit entry attenuator will be officiated for Sunday’s race. Cars that have left-side tires past the dashed line will be penalized unless entering the pit lane, for incident avoidance or in an obvious attempt to avoid a closed pit lane and return to the racetrack.

In accordance with INDYCAR penalty guidelines, INDYCAR can impose penalties that include:

Drive-through penalty

If at the conclusion of the race, a time penalty equal to a drive-through penalty

If under yellow condition, the car is ordered to the rear of the restart lineup

Consistent with its use at other NTT INDYCAR SERIES events, EM Motorsport light panels positioned around the track will illuminate all flag conditions, including green, to supplement the traditional cloth flag waved at the start-finish line for both starts and restarts. The EM Motorsport light panels are mounted in addition to the traditional track condition lights used at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Restart procedure: In collaboration with NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers, the 2024 restart line designated in the last corner will not be implemented at the “500.” As in previous years, cars may begin racing (including passing) at the declaration of a green condition.



The 2024 INDYCAR rulebook will be updated to reflect these changes later today.

The 108th Indianapolis 500, round five of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, is Sunday, May 26. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a Spanish-language version available on Universo. The award-winning INDYCAR Radio Network is available on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.