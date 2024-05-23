INDYCAR ButtKicker iRacing Pro Series To Debut in September

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 23, 2024) – iRacing, INDYCAR and ButtKicker announced May 23 the creation of the inaugural INDYCAR ButtKicker iRacing Pro Series, set to debut in September.

With a total prize pool of $50,000, the top open-wheel sim racers in the world will compete starting Sept. 19 in a series that features many of the INDYCAR SERIES’ most exciting venues. Each race will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays via iRacing social channels and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES YouTube channel and website.

“The INDYCAR ButtKicker iRacing Pro Series is the latest exciting development in iRacing’s renewed relationship with INDYCAR,” iRacing President Tony Gardner said. “For years, iRacers have clamored for a top INDYCAR eSports series, and with the support of ButtKicker, we’re putting together an awesome inaugural campaign for 2024. We expect fierce competition as top sim racers go for $50,000 in one of our most exciting series yet!”

The creation of the first INDYCAR-based eSports series for professional sim racers on iRacing comes after a new licensing agreement signed between the two companies earlier this year. The new series joins the iRacing INDY 500, one of iRacing’s most popular special events, as one of the most prominent partnerships between the two brands. It also becomes the latest professional iRacing eSports series to be managed in conjunction with one of the world’s premier racing series, joining efforts with NASCAR, Porsche, the World of Outlaws and more.

“INDYCAR is pleased to join forces with iRacing and ButtKicker for an all-new pro eSports series later this year, INDYCAR Senior Manager of Marketing Ben Hendricks said. “Kicking off just after the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion is crowned on track at Nashville, this new series will bring the excitement of INDYCAR into the virtual world and give our fans a new set of racing heroes to cheer for this fall.”

Qualifying for the INDYCAR ButtKicker iRacing Pro Series will commence in July and August. More information on the qualifying series and both series schedules will be released in the coming months. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iRacing.com.

“We’re thrilled to partner with INDYCAR and iRacing to launch the inaugural INDYCAR ButtKicker iRacing Pro Series,” said Andrew Luden, head of gaming, The Guitammer Company. “INDYCAR is the pinnacle of open-wheel racing with drivers competing across high-speed ovals to technical street circuits all while driving at the limits of performance.

“ButtKicker products provide sim racers with true haptic feedback to push their limits, powered by iRacing’s world-class simulation platform. By partnering with INDYCAR and iRacing, the skill, grit and excitement of sim racing at the highest level will reach more fans than ever and highlight how everyone from pros to new sim racers can ‘Drive Better with ButtKicker.’”