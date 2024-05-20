Cisco Named Partner of NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Source: Series PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 20, 2024) – Penske Entertainment today announced a partnership with global technology leader Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) that will see the company become an official partner of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Through the partnership, Penske Entertainment will leverage a wide range of Cisco’s industry-leading technology solutions, including networking infrastructure, collaboration, wireless, cloud management and more to securely connect all aspects of their business. Additionally, the two organizations – along with existing partners like NTT – will explore opportunities for technological enhancement across the Penske Entertainment portfolio and the use of Webex collaboration technology for fan engagement opportunities and press interviews.

“The Penske Entertainment portfolio includes some of the marquee races and venues in all of motorsports, and we are thrilled to build upon our existing customer relationship to continue to provide a wide range of Cisco technology solutions to meet the demands of their first-in-class properties,” said Ashley Marusak, Leader, Global Sports Marketing at Cisco.

Through the partnership, Cisco will also become the presenting sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR Series Business Hub – a customer hospitality area that will be seen on-site at highlight events on the 2024 season calendar. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Business Hub Presented by Cisco will host tech forums and roundtable events centered on information technology at marquee races throughout the 2024 season, including the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at IMS, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on the Streets of Detroit and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

“We are pleased to welcome Cisco to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Their focus on industry-leading innovation and premier customer service matches that of INDYCAR. As the demand increases for technology, networking, and security in a fast-paced world, it is gratifying to know Cisco is by our side. We look forward to leveraging each other’s strengths to enhance fan experiences while continuing to drive our sport.”

The new partnership builds upon Cisco’s expertise across the sports and entertainment industry, connecting and protecting premier venues, teams, events and organizations around the world, including Formula 1’s McLaren Racing, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Real Madrid F.C., the National Football League and many more.

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Audio coverage is also available from the INDYCAR Radio Network via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA, a Cisco Global Gold Integrator, and SiriusXM channel 218.