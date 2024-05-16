Tomorrow at the Track: Friday, May 17

Friday, May 17

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 16, 2024) – Information about 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge practice track activity, Friday, May 17 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

‘FAST FRIDAY’ SCHEDULE (All times local):

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

Noon-6 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice (All cars)

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $25. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. The General Admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to selected grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (10 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7S, Gate 7, Gate 10, Gate 10A.

PARKING: Free public parking is available in Turn 3 and Lot 7 (North 40). Free ADA parking in Lot 7 (North 40), West Museum Lot, Tower Terrace Lot and Flag Lot. Paid parking is available in Lot 2, Lot 3P, Lot 3G, Gate 1 Lot, and Main Gate Lot. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 2, Lot 3P and Gate 1 Lot.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Fans should be prepared to complete their ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during their event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is closed for a major renovation, reopening in April 2025. To learn more, please visit imsmuseum.org/renovation.