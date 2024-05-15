CLARIENCE TECHNOLOGIES JOINS TEAM PENSKE FOR TWO INDYCAR SERIES EVENTS IN 2024

Source: Team PR

MOORESVILLE, NC (May 15, 2024) – Team Penske and Clarience Technologies today announced a new, two-race partnership that will place the brand of a global leader of visibility and safety technologies on the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by Josef Newgarden in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES (NICS) at the upcoming 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The Clarience Technologies logo will be prominently featured on the engine cover of the defending Indianapolis 500 Champion’s INDYCAR entry for two of the biggest races on the calendar for Team Penske.

“It is always a very unique experience to welcome new partners to Team Penske for two of our biggest events of the year,” said Team Penske president Tim Cindric. “Indianapolis speaks for itself as the biggest race in the world and an American icon. For us, Detroit is nearly as important as the home of Penske Corporation, General Motors and now, Clarience Technologies.”

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Clarience Technologies was born from a collection of premium brands each with a long track record of innovation. Its solutions include vehicle lighting, camera and vision systems, telematics and safety solutions that protect our world and our livelihoods by keeping people, assets and businesses safe, secure and productive — all born from of vision for a safer tomorrow. Its team of companies includes Truck-Lite, DAVCO, Road Ready, RIGID, Lumitec, ECCO, Code 3, Fleetilla, LED Autolamps, Pressure Systems International and Safe Fleet.

The three Team Penske transporters tasked with getting critical cars and equipment to each of the 18 racing circuits on the NICS schedule are equipped with Clarience Technologies products including Truck-Lite, DAVCO, Road Ready & Rigid.



“Clarience Technologies is proud to sponsor Team Penske at the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 as well as the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix,” said Brian Kupchella, Clarience Technologies chief executive officer. “As a Michigan company we are excited to support Team Penske and their Chevrolet-powered Indy car. We are honored to join these two great hometown brands on two of the biggest stages in racing.”

Team Penske will be attempting to win their record-extending 20th Indianapolis 500 – and their second consecutive following Newgarden’s 2023 triumph – on Sunday, May 26 as part of the Memorial Day weekend racing events. The Detroit Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, June 2, a race that Team Penske has won nine times with the latest coming from Power in 2022.