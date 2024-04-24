Team Penske PR

Team Penske statement on INDYCAR Penalties From the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg  

Posted on by Steve Wittich

MOORESVILLE, NC (April 24, 2024) – “Unfortunately, the push-to-pass software was not removed as it should have been, following recently completed hybrid testing in the Team Penske Indy cars.  This software allowed for push-to-pass to be deployed during restarts at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix race, when it should not have been permitted.  The No. 2 car driven by Josef Newgarden and the No. 3 car driven by Scott McLaughlin, both deployed push-to-pass on a restart, which violated INDYCAR rules.  Team Penske accepts the penalties applied by INDYCAR.”  – Tim Cindric, President, Team Penske

