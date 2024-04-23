HUB International Announces Primary Sponsorship of RLL’s No. 30 Entry for Fittipaldi at Toronto & Associate Sponsorship of Rahal’s Entry in 2024

Source: Team PR

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 – Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today it returns with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) as the primary sponsor of Pietro Fittipaldi’s No. 30 entry at the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto event scheduled to take place on July 19-21 at Exhibition Place along the shores of Lake Ontario. HUB will also be a full-season associate sponsor of the team’s No. 15 entry driven by Graham Rahal.



“What a thrilling ride it has been with the RLL team over the last couple of seasons, it was an easy decision to keep it rolling for another year,” said Larry Lineker, HUB Executive Vice President and a member of HUB’s Executive Management Team. “This partnership goes beyond the racetrack. Similar to our values, RLL believes in the power of tailored, high performance, resilience and breaking boundaries, and embodies them. We are proud to once again sponsor the RLL team.”



HUB has deep ties to both the racing and auto industry, supporting the risk management needs of nearly 40% of auto dealerships in Canada. HUB also insures 13 of the full-time INDYCAR drivers, which accounts for half of the field. HUB has insured RLL for more than seven years and has been a partner of RLL as an associate sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No.15 car for four years.

In 2023, HUB was the primary sponsor of the No. 30 entry for Jack Harvey at the Honda Indy Toronto, one of the marquee races on the INDYCAR circuit and one of the largest sporting events in Toronto since the pandemic. In 2024, HUB will be the primary sponsor for the No. 30 to be driven by Pietro Fittipaldi, a multiple open-wheel champion, race-winning world endurance championship driver and current Haas F1 Team reserve and test driver who made his return to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after 9 races in the series prior to 2024.



“This is a celebration of the business that we do together throughout all our racing programs and the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group, which is also involved with HUB,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “Our relationship continues to grow, and our ongoing collaboration reflects our mutual desire to grow our businesses collectively. We look forward to a successful 2024 season both on track and off with HUB.”



For more information about Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, visit www.rahal.com. To learn more about HUB, visit hubinternational.com.