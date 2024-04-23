Detroit Grand Prix Announces Sustainability Initiatives for 2024 Event

Source: Event PR

DETROIT, Mich. (April 22, 2024) – On Earth Day 2024, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear today announced initiatives that will make a significant social and environmental impact leading up to and during the May 31-June 2 event weekend in Downtown Detroit.



Building on the success of the most sustainable Detroit Grand Prix in history in 2023, this year’s event will raise the bar even higher with increased eco-friendly initiatives, to go along with continued community engagement, youth development and support for small businesses.



In its first year back on the Streets of Downtown Detroit in more than 30 years, the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear was recognized as the first event in Michigan to achieve Gold level certification through the Council for Responsible Sport. Recognized for its sustainability efforts with its partners at Priority, as well as its unique programs that engage and enhance the local community, the Detroit Grand Prix became the first-ever motorsports event worldwide to be certified at the Gold level.



With pioneering technology that will reduce the overall carbon footprint for each of the racing series competing in the Motor City, even more efficient waste diversion and recycling programs in place with Priority and continued community outreach programs making a difference in neighborhoods across Detroit, the 2024 Grand Prix will once again be a leader in the space as it strives to reach Gold level certification from the Council for Responsible Sport.



“We were so proud that the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear was recognized for its positive social and environmental impact last year by becoming the first event in Michigan and the first motorsports event worldwide to reach Gold level certification,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We look forward to making even more of an impact in 2024 and, with the help of our partners, the Grand Prix is committed to helping foster environmental and social change in our community, now and into the future.”



Last summer’s Detroit Grand Prix drew an estimated crowd of 150,000 people during the three-day motorsports festival in the heart of the Motor City. With support from one of its partners, Penske Truck Rental, the 2023 Grand Prix became the first-ever motorsport event to offset 100% of fan travel carbon emissions by investing in nature-based programs in Michigan and across the Midwest. The Grand Prix and Priority also recycled 14.6 tons of cardboard, bottles and cans, divert 30.4 tons of waste from local landfills and donate 6.3 tons of prepared, unserved food, packaged snacks and beverages to local food pantries to help feed metro Detroiters in need.



Working in conjunction with its partners, the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will work toward once again achieving Gold Certification through the following eco-friendly and community engagement efforts:

Penske Truck Rental will expand its partnership with the Grand Prix to not only offset carbon travel emissions for fans, but also for operational and mobile fuel combustion during the event through its unprecedented investment in carbon sequestration programs across the Midwest

Building on its relationship with its partners at Priority, the Grand Prix will broaden its recycling and waste diversion programs during this summer’s event

Every NTT INDYCAR SERIES car competing the Grand Prix will once again run on 100% Shell Renewable Race Fuel made from sugarcane waste blended with renewable components sourced from non-food waste

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES trucks and team transporters will continue to operate on renewable diesel fuel

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars at the Grand Prix will race with the green-banded Firestone Firehawk alternate race tires that feature sustainable natural rubber derived from the guayule desert shrub

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, competing for the first time on the 1.7-mile Downtown Detroit street circuit, will bring hybrid engine technology to the Grand Prix with cars competing in the series’ GTP class in the Motor City

The Grand Prix continues to work with local schools as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Michigan to incorporate local programs that highlight arts, culture and entrepreneurship in neighborhoods across the city

Nearly 30 locally-owned businesses representing each district in Detroit will be featured in the unique “Small Business Straightaway” located in Campus Martius Park throughout Grand Prix weekend

The Grand Prix’s return to its original home on the Streets of Detroit last summer also brought a significant boost to the local economy. An independent study found that the event brought in a record-breaking $104.4 million in total spending for the Greater Detroit area which includes Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. This summer’s event is expected to generate a similar spending impact locally.



In 2023, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear joined the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway as the only NTT INDYCAR SERIES events and venues to receive Council for Responsible Sport certification. The Detroit Grand Prix and Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend are the first two motorsport events in history to achieve Gold level certification.



The 34th Grand Prix event in the city’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 31-June 2, 2024. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749).