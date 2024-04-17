Media Preview | Streets of Long Beach

Source: Team PR

INDYCAR heads West to the historic Streets of Long Beach

After a month-long break in NTT INDYCAR SERIES action, Andretti INDYCAR is back to racing on the Streets of Long Beach where the team has a long history of success. The site of Michael Andretti’s first and final INDYCAR wins, the 1.968-mile temporary street circuit runs down the scenic Shoreline Drive and offers drivers numerous overtaking opportunities. With two wins between the three current drivers, including Kyle Kirkwood’s first career INDYCAR victory in 2023 and Colton Herta’s 2021 win at the Southern California native’s home race, the Andretti INDYCAR team looks to add another strong performance at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend.

Streets of Long Beach

Circuit Length: 1.968 miles

Track Type: Street

Race Length: 85 Laps

Weekend Notes



The Andretti INDYCAR team has made 14 appearances at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, scoring six wins (Hunter-Reay – 2010, Conway – 2011, Rossi – 2018, 2019, C. Herta – 2021, Kirkwood – 2023), five poles (Hunter-Reay – 2014, Rossi – 2018, 2019, C. Herta – 2022 and Kirkwood – 2023), 11 podiums and 16 top-five finishes.

The Andretti name has claimed victory at the famed street course five times, including four consecutive wins beginning at the race’s inception in the CART Series (Mario Andretti – 1984, 1985, 1987, Michael Andretti – 1986, 2002). Michael Andretti’s two wins in Long Beach were his first and final INDYCAR wins as a driver.

Colton Herta will make his fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on the Streets of Long Beach, where he took home a victory in 2021, a pole in 2022 and a top-five finish at last year’s Grand Prix. Herta has led a total of 71 laps on the Streets of Long Beach, all during the 2021 and 2022 races. Additionally, the fastest lap time that allowed him to capture the pole position in 2022 set a new track record at 01:05.3095 in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda – a feat that earned Herta his first pole of that season and eighth of his career.

Defending Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood is set to make his third start on the street course this weekend. Starting from pole position in last year’s race, Kirkwood went on to lead 53 of the 85 laps in the race to ultimately capture his first INDYCAR victory. Kirkwood’s 2022 rookie debut in Long Beach saw the Florida native score his first career top-10 INDYCAR finish.

The most recent addition to the Andretti INDYCAR driver lineup, Marcus Ericsson, will take to the Streets of Long Beach this weekend for the fifth time. Last year saw the Swede yield his best results on the Southern California street course starting beside current teammate and reigning Long Beach pole-sitter Kyle Kirkwood in second and ending the race with a podium finish in third.

Colton Herta No. 26 Gainbridge Honda

“It’s great to be back home in Southern California for another Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. It’s the race that made me fall in love with INDYCAR racing, so I really look forward to coming back each year. In 2021, I was able to get a win on the Streets of Long Beach, so hopefully we can look to get another victory in the No. 26 this weekend.”

Kyle Kirkwood No. 27 AutoNation Honda

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Long Beach this weekend. This track holds a special place in my heart after I got my first win there last year, and historically, it’s also one of the best races for Andretti. In 2023, we were able to record a 1-2-4 finish as a team, and the ultimate goal would be to do even better this year. The atmosphere is always great in Long Beach, and I cannot wait to see what the AutoNation Honda can do this weekend.”

Marcus Ericsson No. 28 Delaware Life Honda

“I love street courses, and Long Beach is a highlight of the season. It is a very historic race that I have had success at over the years. Last year, I finished on the podium and Andretti also had a strong showing sweeping the pole and the race win. I’m looking forward to getting back there in the Delaware Life Honda.”

Rob Edwards Chief Operating Officer

“It has been a while since our last race, so we’re looking forward to taking on the Streets of Long Beach this weekend. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is an event that has been good to the Andretti family and the Andretti Global race teams. Last year was quite a memorable race for us, and we’re looking to do even better as a team this year.”