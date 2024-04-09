Source: Event PR

Bike to the 500 Tickets On Sale

Discover Alternative Way To Commute on Race Day

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, April 9, 2024) – Bike to the 500 presented by Bike Indianapolis is back for its ninth year, offering fans a fun and fast way to get to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26.

The escorted, 5-mile Race Day ride starts at the AMP at 16 Tech. Uniformed officers and ride leaders are on hand to help guide participants of all ages. New this year, riders can choose from two departure times, 7:30 a.m. or 9:30 a.m., allowing the most loyal fans to arrive in time for prerace ceremonies. Bike to the 500 offers hassle-free valet parking near the iconic Gate 1 entry of IMS.

“Bike to the 500 is a fun and unique way for our fans to travel to IMS on Race Day,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “When you have more than 300,000 fans heading in the same direction for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ there’s no faster way to get here than loading up your cooler backpack and hopping on a bicycle to enjoy the ride with fellow fans. We’re grateful for Bike Indianapolis’s continued leadership on this event, which gives our fans a stress-free option to commute to the Indianapolis 500.”

Tickets to participate in Bike to the 500 are $25 in advance and $30 day of the event and can be purchased here. Tickets to the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge are sold separately. Bike to the 500 benefits Bike Indianapolis and IU Health Momentum Indy, two cycling organizations that support and encourage cycling in Indianapolis.

“Bike Indianapolis is excited to once again offer Bike to the 500,” said Tess Woods of Bike Indianapolis. “This event, for many a family tradition, provides a safe and fun way for race fans to get to the Indianapolis 500. The Bike to the 500 eliminates the need to drive by providing a police-escorted ride to the IMS where your bikes are kept safe in a gated supervised corral while you enjoy the race. We encourage race fans to avoid the traffic and congestion on Race Day by participating in this event, the best way to get to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Additional information including FAQs, as well as volunteer and ticketing information, can be found at ims.com/biketothe500.

Bike to the 500 presented by Bike Indianapolis started in 2016 as part of the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 celebration and has become a fan favorite tradition on Race Day.

The 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. Visit IMS.com for tickets and more information on all Month of May events and activities at IMS.