Indianapolis Motor Speedway Official Ticket Marketplace Is Live

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, April 3, 2024) – New in 2024, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Official Ticket Marketplace provides fans with a safe and secure way to buy and sell reserved seat tickets for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Fans who are unable to attend Indy 500 Race Day have the opportunity to list their reserved seat tickets for resale.

Sellers receive direct, secure payments from IMS, while buyers receive guaranteed tickets.

Customers who purchase Indianapolis 500 Race Day reserved seat tickets from the IMS Ticket Office are eligible to list their tickets for resale on the IMS Marketplace. The original IMS ticketholder retains the right to renew the tickets sold on the IMS Marketplace and will earn IMS seniority.

“The IMS Official Ticket Marketplace is the only IMS-verified secondary ticket marketplace for Indy 500 tickets,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “On the IMS Marketplace, fans know transactions are secure, and tickets are authentic and guaranteed. They also have the full support of the IMS Ticket Office team should questions arise at any point in the buying or selling process. And one of the best parts about using the IMS Marketplace is our fans who are unable to join us on Race Day still maintain their IMS seniority and maintain the ability to renew tickets that have always been in their names.”

Fans can visit IMS.com to shop for available primary and fan-to-fan ticket listings.

Additional information, policies and buyer and seller FAQs are available at IMS.com/Marketplace.