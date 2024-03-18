[Writers] AT&T Joins Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as Sponsor!

Source: Event PR

LONG BEACH, Calif. (March 18, 2024) – AT&T, a pioneer in connectivity solutions, is collaborating with the iconic Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach to showcase its In-Car Wi-Fi system to the more than 190,000 attendees expected on its race weekend, April 19-21.

A new sponsor for 2024, AT&T is revolutionizing the way drivers and passengers communicate and consume entertainment while on the road. AT&T In-Car Wi-Fi is an internet data plan that works with your vehicle’s built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, which allows access to a car’s Wi-Fi-enabled features and lets passengers watch movies, play games, and more—each from their favorite screen.

In addition, AT&T will bring a dedicated Cell on Wheels (COW) that will augment cell phone coverage for its customers at the track on race weekend.

With AT&T’s In-Car Wi-Fi, race enthusiasts can stream live race coverage, access real-time updates, and share their favorite moments instantly on social media platforms. In-Car Wi-Fi turns your vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot with fast, reliable internet access even when you’re far from home. Many automakers – including Acura – work with AT&T to bring In-Car Wi-Fi to their vehicles.

“We are excited to welcome AT&T as a sponsor for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President & CEO Jim Michaelian. “Their innovative In-Car Wi-Fi system is something that will appeal to our customers as will their commitment to enhance wireless coverage for their customers on Acura Grand Prix weekend.”

For more information about AT&T’s In-Car Wi-Fi and its partnership with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, visit att.com/plans/in-car-wifi or follow @ATT on social media.

Acura Grand Prix ticket prices range from $40 for a Friday General Admission ticket to $185 for a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages. Continuing a longstanding policy at the Grand Prix. children 12 years and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Fans can select and pay for their 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.

Fans can also follow the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Facebook (GrandPrixLB), Twitter @GPLongBeach (#AGPLB) and Instagram @GPLongBeach, as well as via the official Grand Prix app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.