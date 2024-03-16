Callum Ilott to join Arrow McLaren at Barber test and $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club
Source: Team PR
As David Malukas recovers from his wrist surgery last month, Callum Ilottis set to join the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team for a test at Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, March 18, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES $1 Million Challenge and test at The Thermal Club on March 22-24. Callum will pilot the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for both events, driving alongside Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.