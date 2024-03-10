NEWS: Rock legend Bret Michaels named honorary starter of tomorrow’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Source: Team PR

Rock legend Bret Michaels named honorary starter of tomorrow’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Michaels performs a live concert tonight on plaza between Duke Energy Center for the Arts and Dali Museum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (March 9, 2024) – Multi-platinum music icon Bret Michaels will wave the green flag over the 27-car NTT INDYCAR SERIES starting field tomorrow at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET as the honorary starter of the 20th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. He joins the pre-race festivities which include St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and three past mayors as grand marshals along with fellow rock legend Jon Bon Jovi who will ride in the “Fastest Seat in Sports.”

“I am so excited for the concert tonight at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the chance to drop the green flag, along with meeting the drivers, the fans and the pit crews, along with awesome Jon Bon Jovi and others,” Michaels said. “It is going to be great!”

Before waving the green flag tomorrow, Michaels will rock out for event attendees tonight after the day’s racing action ends on the plaza between the Duke Energy Center for the Arts (The Mahaffey Theater) and Dali Museum. Fans arriving this evening after on-track racing concludes should enter the grounds through Gate 5 (located at 5th Ave. South and 1st St. SE) and follow the concert signs. A Saturday or weekend gate admission includes access to the concert. After the conclusion of the concert, all fans will be required to exit through 4th Ave. South located northwest of the Duke Energy Center for the Arts and adjacent to Al Lang Stadium.

Tickets are still available for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Fans are encouraged to arrive early tomorrow with gates opening at 7:45 a.m. EDT. Visit gpstpete.com for ticket pricing, event schedule and festival information. Follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding:

The 20th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid (July 5-7, 2024), Honda Indy Toronto (July 19-21, 2024) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 23-25, 2024).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.