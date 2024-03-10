Herta Heads Honda Contingent in INDYCAR Season Opener at St. Petersburg
Source: Manufacturer PR
ST. PETERSBURG, FL (March 10, 2023) – Colton Herta was the top-finishing Honda in the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, crossing the line fifth after 100 laps of racing in his #26 Andretti Global Honda machine.
Herta crossed the line just ahead of two-time and reigning champion Alex Palou. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver started a disappointing 13th, but marched his way through the field to sixth place on the tight and twisting St. Pete street circuit.
Felix Rosenqvist finished seventh in his first race with Meyer Shank Racing, while Palou’s teammate and INDYCAR legend Scott Dixon finished ninth—just days before his induction into the Motorsport Hall of Fame for his achievements.
Kyffin Simpson was the series top rookie finisher, advancing from 23rd on the grid to 14th at the line in his #4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Honda Race Results
- 5th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda
- 6th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- 7th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda
- 9th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- 12th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
- 14th Kyffin Simpson-R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- 15th Pietro Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
- 16th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
- 17th Tom Blomqvist-R Meyer Shank Racing Honda
- 19th Jack Harvey Dale Coyne Racing Honda
- 20th Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
- 22nd Colin Braun-R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda
- 23rd Linus Lundqvist-R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- 25th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda [Did not finish – mechanical]
- 27th Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda [Did not finish – contact]
R – Rookie
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship (unofficial, after 1 of 17 rounds)
Chevrolet 96 points
Honda 58 points
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Championship Standings (unofficial, after 1 of 17 rounds)
1. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske 54 points
2. Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren -14
3. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske -19
4. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske -22
5. Colton Herta, Andretti Global Honda -23
Quotes
Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda) finished fifth: “So, a top-five finish to start off the year – it’s overall a solid finish. Obviously, we would’ve liked to have finished higher up, but given the circumstances I’m happy with fifth. We’ll try to build on that and improve.”
Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished sixth: “It’s not an amazing day at the office, but I’m happy finishing two positions better than we did last year. We were struggling at the start of the weekend, so it was an amazing recovery by Chip Ganassi Racing, the #10 car team, Honda and everyone. I’m happy that we finished in the top six. It’s great, a great start. Looking forward now to Thermal, but especially the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”
David Salters (President, HRC US) on today’s season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: “Not a great day in the office. Sometimes racing is like that. We’ll regroup, analyze and see where we can improve.”
Fast Facts
- Honda-powered drivers have now won 11 of the 20 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at St. Petersburg since the event was revived for the 2005 season. The late Dan Wheldon led a Honda and Andretti Green Racing sweep of the top four positions in the inaugural 2005 event; while Colton Herta dominated in 2021 for Honda and Andretti Autosport.
- Other Honda winners on the streets of St. Petersburg include local resident Sebastian Bourdais in 2017-18; Helio Castroneves in 2006 and ’07; Graham Rahal in 2008; Team Penske’s Ryan Briscoe and Will Power in 2009 and ’10, respectively; and Dario Franchitti in 2011.
Next
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES next heads to The Thermal Club in Riverside County, CA, for the Thermal $1 Million Challenge, March 22-24.