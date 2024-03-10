Source: Manufacturer PR

Herta Heads Honda Contingent in INDYCAR Season Opener at St. Petersburg

Colton Herta finishes fifth in Andretti Global #26 Honda at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Reigning champion Alex Palou advances from 13 th to sixth in season-opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES event

Felix Rosenqvist, Scott Dixon notch top-10 results to start the 2024 season

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (March 10, 2023) – Colton Herta was the top-finishing Honda in the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, crossing the line fifth after 100 laps of racing in his #26 Andretti Global Honda machine.



Herta crossed the line just ahead of two-time and reigning champion Alex Palou. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver started a disappointing 13th, but marched his way through the field to sixth place on the tight and twisting St. Pete street circuit.



Felix Rosenqvist finished seventh in his first race with Meyer Shank Racing, while Palou’s teammate and INDYCAR legend Scott Dixon finished ninth—just days before his induction into the Motorsport Hall of Fame for his achievements.



Kyffin Simpson was the series top rookie finisher, advancing from 23rd on the grid to 14th at the line in his #4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Honda Race Results

5 th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 6 th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9 th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda

Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 14 th Kyffin Simpson -R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 15 th Pietro Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Pietro Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 16 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 17 th Tom Blomqvist -R Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 19 th Jack Harvey Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Jack Harvey Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20 th Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 22 nd Colin Braun -R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Colin Braun Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 23 rd Linus Lundqvist -R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Linus Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 25 th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda [Did not finish – mechanical]

Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda [Did not finish – mechanical] 27th Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda [Did not finish – contact]

R – Rookie

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship (unofficial, after 1 of 17 rounds)

Chevrolet 96 points

Honda 58 points

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Championship Standings (unofficial, after 1 of 17 rounds)

1. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske 54 points

2. Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren -14

3. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske -19

4. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske -22

5. Colton Herta, Andretti Global Honda -23

Quotes

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda) finished fifth: “So, a top-five finish to start off the year – it’s overall a solid finish. Obviously, we would’ve liked to have finished higher up, but given the circumstances I’m happy with fifth. We’ll try to build on that and improve.”

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished sixth: “It’s not an amazing day at the office, but I’m happy finishing two positions better than we did last year. We were struggling at the start of the weekend, so it was an amazing recovery by Chip Ganassi Racing, the #10 car team, Honda and everyone. I’m happy that we finished in the top six. It’s great, a great start. Looking forward now to Thermal, but especially the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

David Salters (President, HRC US) on today’s season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: “Not a great day in the office. Sometimes racing is like that. We’ll regroup, analyze and see where we can improve.”

Fast Facts

Honda-powered drivers have now won 11 of the 20 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at St. Petersburg since the event was revived for the 2005 season. The late Dan Wheldon led a Honda and Andretti Green Racing sweep of the top four positions in the inaugural 2005 event; while Colton Herta dominated in 2021 for Honda and Andretti Autosport.

Other Honda winners on the streets of St. Petersburg include local resident Sebastian Bourdais in 2017-18; Helio Castroneves in 2006 and ’07; Graham Rahal in 2008; Team Penske’s Ryan Briscoe and Will Power in 2009 and ’10, respectively; and Dario Franchitti in 2011.

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES next heads to The Thermal Club in Riverside County, CA, for the Thermal $1 Million Challenge, March 22-24.