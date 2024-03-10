Arrow McLaren 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Race Report



“First off, hats off to Chevrolet. We got to work this off season; we worked bloody hard at improving our package. Our team and Chevy put a lot into being more competitive, particularly on street courses. That’s something we knew we needed to be better at, and here you got the top four cars in the race result – all Chevy race cars. Yeah, we wanted to be the top one, don’t get me wrong. Penske was a little better than us today, getting all three of their cars in the top four, but Pato and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet really nailed their weekend, to get up there and split the Penskes. We should take a lot of confidence and contentment from that.



“For the other guys, it was always going to be a bit of a tricky day. You’ve got to qualify here; today showed track position counts. It was very difficult to pass. Then we thought we may have better room to go through the exchange, but the first caution really neutered strategies, so that made it even harder to make up ground. Having said that, Alexander drove a really good race and showed the potential. He had really good pace, was really happy with the car and was really great on pit lane. To get up there to eighth, that’s a good recovery today and puts him on the board and where we need to be to fight for a championship. Callum had one day in the hybrid car before coming here with the team, which was a tall order and I don’t think we ever got really consistent or quite as comfortable as we’d have wanted to. He put in a respectable weekend for us. It’s tough getting to know new people, a new car and trying to get everything to suit his style. It was a good race for him and the strongest he’d been driving all weekend, so we got improvement from that group. All in all, we have a lot of takeaways before we get to Thermal later this month.”