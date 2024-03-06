Media Preview | Streets of St. Petersburg

Andretti INDYCAR trio takes to the Streets of St. Pete

The Andretti INDYCAR team heads to sunny St. Petersburg this weekend for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener on the famed downtown Florida street circuit. The defending St. Petersburg Champion Marcus Ericsson is set to make his Andretti INDYCAR debut on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit alongside returning Andretti teammate and 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race winner Colton Herta and Florida native and two-time INDYCAR race winner Kyle Kirkwood. The on-track action kicks off with practice on Friday afternoon as the Andretti INDYCAR team aims to start the 2024 season in championship-winning form.

Weekend Notes

In 18 starts at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Andretti INDYCAR has recorded three wins (Wheldon – 2005, Hinchcliffe – 2013 and C. Herta – 2021), five poles, 13 podiums and 26 top-five finishes.

Veteran Andretti INDYCAR driver Colton Herta is set to make his sixth appearance at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where he has one win (2021), one pole (2021) and led 106 laps. His 2021 victory on the Streets of St. Petersburg from the pole saw Herta lead a race-record 97 of the 100 laps. In addition to his INDYCAR success on the Florida street circuit, Herta made INDY NXT by Firestone history in 2017 after becoming the series’ youngest winner at 16 years, 11 months and 21 days in Race 2 of the doubleheader weekend.

Back for his second season with Andretti, Kyle Kirkwood will make his third NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on the Streets of St. Petersburg. Kirkwood’s success on the street course dates back to his 2021 INDY NXT St. Petersburg debut when he converted his first career pole to a win in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and finished on the podium the next day in Race 2.

Defending race winner and the newest member of the Andretti INDYCAR line-up Marcus Ericsson is set to make his sixth start on the Streets of St. Petersburg where the Swede has recorded one win and four top-10 finishes.

Colton Herta No. 26 Gainbridge Honda

“It’s great to be back in St. Petersburg for the first race of the 2024 season. With multiple overtaking possibilities, the track always provides action-packed racing. I was fortunate to capture a win in St. Pete in 2021, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda this weekend.”

Kyle Kirkwood No. 27 AutoNation Honda

“The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is one of my favorite races on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar. As a Florida native, I consider St. Petersburg to be a home race for me in a way. The track has a lot of unique corners and features where we have views of the water and the opportunity to race down the runway of an airstrip. Overall, St. Petersburg is a place I really adore, and I can’t wait to kick off the season with the AutoNation crew.”

Marcus Ericsson No. 28 Delaware Life Honda

“It is very special to return to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as the defending champion. There is always a great atmosphere surrounding this race with all the fans that support us throughout the weekend. As for the track, it is quite a challenging one with the middle part of the lap that’s very tight and twisty. You also have the unique challenge of the painted lines on the airstrip which are usually very slick and give others a chance to attack and pass in Turn 1. I’m looking forward to representing Delaware Life in my first race with the Andretti INDYCAR team.”’

Rob Edwards Chief Operating Officer

“We’re excited to be going racing again. The off-season has been good for us with the opportunity to get significant test mileage with Colton, Kyle and Marcus. The three drivers are working well together, and there is a renewed focus around the team with the opportunities running three cars brings. There has been a lot of good work done away from the track, and now it’s showtime. St. Pete will be our first INDYCAR race as Andretti Global, so there’s no better way to start than with a win.”