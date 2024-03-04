INDYCAR and IMS, Global Medical Response Extend Title Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, March 4, 2024) – Global Medical Response (GMR) announced today a multiyear extension of its partnership with INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. GMR, the parent company of American Medical Response (AMR), is proud to sponsor the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, which consists of approximately 30 safety personnel, with a minimum of 18 attending each event.

“GMR and the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team are integral pieces to INDYCAR’s success both on and off the track,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “Their industry-leading expertise and support have set the standard. It is reassuring to know that their phenomenal resources and skill will be available at NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone events for many years to come.”

AMR works closely with Indiana University Health and the INDYCAR Safety Team to ensure the highest level of on-track safety and medical response at all INDYCAR events. With a focus on motorsports safety and education, GMR dedicates resources to local tracks across the country and works closely with the International Council of Motorsports Science (ICMS). The ICMS is dedicated to promoting the latest research and innovations in motorsport safety.

“We are thrilled to extend our contract with the INDYCAR as GMR remains committed to motorsport safety,” says Randy Strozyk, senior vice president of Executive Operations for GMR. “Our team has a long partnership with the racing community, and we are honored to continue promoting on-track safety and innovation.”

“For more than 100 years, IMS has been on the forefront of safety innovation, and the swift, life-saving care provided by the AMR Safety Team is one way we continue to ensure the best outcome possible for drivers and fans alike,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The premium care provided by our first responders at each event make our sport possible.”

AMR is the largest provider of emergency medical services in the U.S. and a leader in pre-hospital care and treatment.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Sunday, March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Coverage begins at noon ET on NBC and Peacock with Spanish language coverage available on Universo. Audio coverage will be provided by the INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

About American Medical Response (AMR)

American Medical Response, Inc., America’s leading provider of emergency medical services, provides mobile healthcare in 40 states and the District of Columbia. More than 28,000 AMR paramedics, EMTs, RNs and other professionals work together to care for more than 4.8 million patients nationwide each year in critical, emergency and non-emergency situations. For more information about AMR, visit www.amr.net and follow American Medical Response on Facebook @AMR_Social on Twitter and Instagram. AMR is part of Global Medical Response.

About Global Medical Response

With nearly 36,000 team members, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency medical and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, mobile healthcare services, and community, industrial/specialty and wildland fire services. Each of our companies has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International. For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.