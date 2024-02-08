Parkside Collectibles Accelerates INDYCAR Fan Experience with Groundbreaking Sports Trading Card Partnership
Inaugural Collection Launching March 1 INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024) – Parkside Collectibles Inc., a trailblazing trading card company, announced a collaboration with INDYCAR to bring the adrenaline-fueled world of North America’s premier open-wheel racing series closer to fans and collectors worldwide. Launching March 1, the inaugural INDYCAR trading card collection will redefine the fan experience…