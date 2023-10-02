Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team announces title changes for team leadership

Monday 2 October

As the NTT INDYCAR SERIES off-season gets underway, Arrow McLaren announces several evolutionary organizational changes to streamline operations. Gavin Ward’s title is changing from Racing Director to Team Principal to better reflect Gavin’s overarching responsibility of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, reporting to Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.

Brian Barnhart, who joined the team last year and will continue as General Manager, will report to the Team Principal overseeing the business operations and administration of the team, including strategic partnerships and special projects.

Tony Kanaan’s title is also changing from Special Advisor to Sporting Director, joining the existing leadership team to have a more present role beyond race weekends. In this role, Tony will work closely with the drivers, help build and strengthen partner relationships and serve as a resource for the team to stay performance focused in its day-to-day work.

The team, which grew by 40% last off-season, will be in its second year under Gavin’s leadership for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team said:

“Last year at this time, the team went through significant changes and growth, and we had to move fast to recruit and stay ahead of preparation for the upcoming season. We’ve used the last several months as an opportunity to observe our ways of working—where we’re strong and where we need to be better. I’m excited for these changes. This team has great characters and a ton of talent, and this is all about leaning into people’s strengths and allowing the team to run fast and effectively.”

Tony Kanaan, Sporting Director, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team said:

“My role as special advisor was really an opportunity for me to test the waters of being on the other side of a team—as a leader and no longer a driver. I was able to observe how the team is run, make suggestions on where we can improve and help out with the commercial side of the team. I found out pretty quickly that this side isn’t too bad. I really like it actually and thought I have more to contribute in the day-to-day, outside of just race weekends. I’m looking forward to this new role where I willl be more engrained with the team, having unique experience to contribute and make Arrow McLaren even better.”