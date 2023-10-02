TEAM UPDATE 10 \\ 02

Juncos Hollinger Racing appoints David P. Morgan as Team Manager

[Indianapolis, Indiana, 2 Oct 2023] – Juncos Hollinger Racing, a prominent presence in the world of INDYCAR racing, is delighted to announce the appointment of David P. Morgan as its new Team Manager. This significant addition to the leadership team marks an exciting development for the racing outfit.



With a distinguished career spanning more than four decades, Morgan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Juncos Hollinger Racing. Having served in virtually every role associated with team operations within the NTT INDYCAR SERIES ecosystem, David is a familiar face to many in the racing paddock.

Ricardo Juncos, co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing, expressed his excitement with the selection. He said: “This was a serious deliberation that ended in David’s selection. It boiled down to his awareness and understanding of today’s working environment, along with his passion to take this team to the next level.”

David P. Morgan said: “I can’t thank Ricardo and Brad [Hollinger] enough for their faith in me. I am humbled and chomping at the bit to get started on our off-season projects. Also, let me say a big thank you to my predecessor, Vince Kremer, for a job well done. Vince certainly left a solid foundation for me to build on.”

Juncos Hollinger Racing looks forward to the valuable contributions and leadership that David P. Morgan will bring to the team as it continues its pursuit of excellence in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.