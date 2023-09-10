QUALIFYING NOTES – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

STARTING POSITIONS 7th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM

25th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM RACE: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

TRACK: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

LOCATION: Monterey, California, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 11-turn, 2.238-mile natural road course

RACE LENGTH: 95 laps/212.61 miles



BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. PT (NBC, 11:30 a.m. PT)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Starting 25th: “We made some good gains yesterday, but I haven’t been able to find the grip and predictability I need from the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet yet. Unfortunately in qualifying, I just dropped the right rear into a little bit of sand and the car turned around and then stalled. We’ll start near the back, but hopefully go have a good race and move forward.”

BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



LAGUNA SECA STATS

BEST START: 5th (2004)

BEST FINISH: 7th (2004)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 4



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 292

WINS: 18

POLES: 7 OF NOTE: Beginning with Thursday’s test day at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Ryan Hunter-Reay made solid gains throughout each session. During his qualifying run this afternoon, the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet spun coming out of Turn 11. As his spin caused a red flag, he was penalized by losing his two fastest laps and not being allowed to advance. Hunter-Reay will start 25th in tomorrow’s season finale.

Hunter-Reay’s history at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca dates back to 2003 and 2004, when he competed in Champ Car World Series races at the road course. In 2019, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to Laguna Seca and Hunter-Reay was not only in the field, but advanced to the second round of qualifying and earned a Top 10 finish. He also competed in the 2021 event, where he narrowly missed out on another Top 10.

Hunter-Reay joined Ed Carpenter Racing as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet prior to the Road America race weekend in June. Throughout the duration of the season, he has utilized his wealth of experience from an INDYCAR career that spans two decades to help the team improve in all aspects. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Starting 7th: “I would have been more satisfied with a Fast 6 experience! We have had really good pace in practice so I would have loved to have done a little bit better. I just couldn’t get it 100% right. Starting 7th is decent and I think we are one of the fastest cars out there, especially on old tires. I am confident that we can do well in the race and move up some positions!”