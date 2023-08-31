#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Arrow McLaren 2023 Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway

Race date: Sunday, September 3

Round: 16/17

Total laps: 110 Laps

Total race distance: 216 miles/347.6 km

Length: 1.96 miles/3.16 km

Number of turns: 12

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT Practice 2 : Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PT

: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PT Qualifying: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT Final Practice: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. PT

Saturday, 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. PT Green Flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. PT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. PT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 4th, 429 points

Average Starting Position: 6.1

Average Finishing Position: 8.1

Best Starting Position: P2, 2x, most recent at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Best Finishing Position: P2, 4x, most recent at Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Career at Portland International Raceway:

Total Starts: 2

Best Starting Position: P5, 2022

Best Finishing Position: P4, 2022

2022 Result: P4

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 13th, 270 points

Average Starting Position: 9.1

Average Finishing Position: 15.0

Best Starting Position: P1, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, Detroit Grand Prix

Career at Portland International Raceway:

Total Starts: 3

Best Starting Position: P4, 2021

Best Finishing Position: P2, 2019

2022 Result: P16

”Super pumped to be back on the West Coast. Portland is a place where I’ve had some success in the past, so hopefully we can get another positive result here this weekend.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 9th, 339 points

Average Starting Position: 11.2

Average Finishing Position: 10.5

Best Starting Position: P3, 2x, most recent at Gallagher Grand Prix

Best Finishing Position: P3, GMR Grand Prix

Career at Portland International Raceway:

Total Starts: 4

Best Starting Position: P2, 2021

Best Finishing Position: P2, 2021

2022 Result: P7

”After securing consecutive top-five finishes, we’re definitely carrying some momentum into the penultimate race at Portland. I have a lot of good memories from this track, so while we’ve had our ups and downs this season, I’m looking forward to continuing the trend that we’re on. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend from a weather standpoint, so I hope to see a big turnout from the always knowledgable Northwest fans.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“It’s a quick turnaround as we head to the West Coast for the final two races of the season. We want to keep tallying the championship points and get Pato, Felix and Alexander a few spots higher in the standings. The road courses will be tough fights, and we expect the field to be tight, as it always is. Let’s hit the road and race.”