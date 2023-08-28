Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Report – World Wide Technology Raceway

RACE RUNDOWN: On Sunday, Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet team looked to be in a position to fight for the win and a piece of history in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Worldwide Technology Raceway before contact with the wall ultimately forced an early end to the afternoon. Looking for his fifth career win at the Worldwide Technology Raceway 1.25-mile oval and a chance to become the first driver in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history to sweep all oval races in a single season, Newgarden started from top position after qualifying second earlier in the day. The PPG Chevrolet moved up one starting spot in the order after Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin and the No. 3 team were assessed a grid penalty for an engine change. Newgarden kept the PPG Chevy at the front of the field for the first 61 laps of the race before making his first pit stop of the day for fuel and Firestone Firehawk alternate tires on lap 62. It took Newgarden just four laps to return to the lead following the stop as cars cycled through on pit lane. The PPG Chevy made its second stop of the day on lap 104 after Newgarden began to encounter lapped traffic on track. After working his way back forward to second place behind eventual race winner Scott Dixon, Newgarden brought the No. 2 car back to pit lane under caution on lap 126 for fuel, primary Firestone tires and a turn of front wing. Newgarden told the PPG crew that he preferred the handling of the car better in the previous stint so on lap 146, the team took the extra front wing out of the PPG Chevy after filling the car with fuel and putting on four new Firestone tires. The reigning Indianapolis 500 champion continued his march forward and was once again running second by lap 204, trailing race leader Pato O’Ward by less than half a second. Four laps later, Newgarden was back on pit lane for new tires and fuel and he returned to the track ready to battle O’Ward and Dixon for the win over the final stint. Unfortunately, as he was making his way past cars to get back among the leaders, Newgarden moved up to the high line and made contact with the wall in Turn 4. The damage resulted in a broken right toe link on the PPG Chevrolet and, even with the valiant efforts of the No. 2 crew to fix the car, the team’s day was done and Newgarden was scored in the 25th position. Despite the result which eliminated the team from championship contention, Newgarden and PPG team remain third in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings entering the final two races of the season.



NEWGARDEN’S THOUGHTS: “Tough result today for the PPG Chevrolet. I was just trying to push and catch up to the guys that were on a different fuel strategy so we could try to make a run at the end and just got up too high and into the marbles. I give a lot of credit to the No. 2 PPG crew for giving me a really fast car again this weekend and for trying to fix the car and get us back out there. It’s not the result we were hoping for, obviously, but we’ll look forward to Portland and Laguna Seca to try and finish the season strong.”