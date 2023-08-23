MARCUS ERICSSON TO JOIN ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT FOR 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON  AND BEYOND

INDIANAPOLIS (August 23, 2023) – Andretti Autosport announced today that Marcus Ericsson will join the team’s 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver lineup alongside confirmed teammates Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood.



The Indianapolis 500 Champion will take on his sixth season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition in 2024 looking to add to his four race wins and 10 podiums. In addition to his INDYCAR success, Ericsson raced for five seasons in the FIA Formula One World Championship, has claimed Championships in both British Formula BMW and Japanese F3 and has race starts in both British F3 and Formula 2 (formerly GP2).

The race-winning Swede heads into the final three races of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season in sixth place in the Championship standings with a win at the season opener in St. Petersburg and three podiums, including an impressive runner-up finish at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

More information on Ericsson’s 2024 entry, including car number and partners, will be provided at a later time.

MICHAEL ANDRETTI, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

“Like everyone else, we have paid close attention to Marcus’ success in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and have been impressed with how quickly he proved that he belonged with the frontrunners in what is arguably the most competitive INDYCAR field ever. It’s no secret that we want to win races and Championships and to do that we need drivers like Marcus who have that natural talent and determined drive. We are excited for the winning mindset that Marcus brings to the table and I’m eager to see what next season has in store for us.”

MARCUS ERICSSON, 2024 INDYCAR DRIVER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season. Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team. I want to thank Michael and Dan [Towriss] for putting their trust in me and I can’t wait to get to know everyone in the organization. It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together. Exciting times are ahead and I’m thankful for this opportunity.”