Colton Herta Pays Tribute to Father with Throwback Laguna Seca Livery

08.18.23

—

When second-generation driver Colton Herta takes to the track for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale, his No. 26 Gainbridge Honda will be sporting a special throwback livery that will pay homage to the car his father, Bryan Herta, drove to capture his first career win in 1998 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The special livery comes after Colton surprised his father earlier this year with the actual car that he drove to his maiden Laguna Seca win 25 years ago. In return, Bryan reciprocated the surprise presenting Colton with the car he will be racing at Laguna Seca in September, wrapped in the iconic black and yellow throwback livery.

“For me, having gotten to do what I love my whole life and now getting to see Colton do it through the Andretti team makes me feel like a very blessed and lucky person,” said the elder Herta. “It’s great to be able to do these amazing, fun things that are really bonding and meaningful to us. I don’t know how else to say it other than I’m fully aware that these experiences are unique in life, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Bryan Herta, four-time INDYCAR race winner and Andretti Autosport strategist, drove from pole to his first career victory in 1998 fueling an era known as ‘Hertamania’ that would see him sweep back-to-back Laguna Seca race weekends in both the 1998 and 1999 seasons. The younger Herta followed in his father’s footsteps sweeping both the 2019 and 2021 Laguna Seca race weekends.

“My dad and I have a lot of special memories at Laguna Seca,” said Colton. “The Gainbridge throwback livery is a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my dad’s win. I’m excited to showcase it in front of our fans in a few weeks.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will take on WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the season finale September 8 – 10. Catch Herta’s throwback livery with live race coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey beginning on NBC on September 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET.