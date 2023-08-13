Arrow McLaren 2023 Gallagher Grand Prix Race Report

#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race date: Saturday, August 12

Round: 14/17

Total laps: 85 Laps

Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.65 km

Length: 2.44 miles/3.93 km

Number of turns: 14

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 4th

Finishing Position: P3

Championship Position: 5th, 388 points

“What a great day. We absolutely maximized every inch we had; I think our strategy was great and the pit stops were great. We still have some catching up to do, but today we were the best Chevy. A great job by the team, Alexander was P5 and unfortunately Felix had to retire. We’ve had two podiums on this course this year, so it’s been a good course for us.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 3rd

Finishing Position: P5

Championship Position: 10th, 306 points

“Today was a good day. I think the biggest deficit we had was that our best Firestone tire, the alternate, was the tire we started on, so we weren’t able to open up as big of a gap on the primaries as we would’ve hoped. That probably cost us a spot or two. The biggest win this weekend was finding our feet in qualifying. This year, race pace has always been pretty good, but we have struggled in qualifying. There’s still a gap we need to close to cars in front, but the team has been putting the work in and we still have a couple of races to go. Ultimately, a good day for Arrow McLaren with two cars in the top five, and a good day for the No. 7 VELO Arrow Mclaren Chevrolet.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 9th

Finishing Position: DNF

Championship Position: 13th, 246 points

“Today was really difficult. I think we had a top-10 day. I had a pretty good first stint. I then struggled with the tires and was running in P9, P10. I had a mechanical issue mid-way through the race which was terminal, and we had to retire the car. I’m looking forward to the next round, but I wish we had a race next weekend so I’m not going into a break on a bad result. That’s racing sometimes.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“We leave the second race of the season at the Indy road course with a podium, so as a team we’re proud of that. Pato and the No. 5 crew did a great job to extract all they could from the car, and Alexander and his crew put together a good weekend as they continue to gel week after week, but we obviously wanted to get more after such a strong qualifying result. It was a tough ending for Felix with a mechanical issue that took him out of the race with under 20 laps to go. We’ll work hard to prepare for St. Louis and the final races of the season.”