Dale Coyne Racing Gallagher

Grand Prix Race Report

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, August 12, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD driver David Malukas (#18 HMD) moved up 11 positions on Saturday to finish 16th in the Gallagher Grand Prix, while his teammate Sting Ray Robb (#51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Goodheart/Biohaven Honda) finished 22nd. Details for both drivers are below.

Malukas Moves Up Eleven Spots to Finish 16th in Gallagher Grand Prix at IMS

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, August 12, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) had to start from the back of the 27-car field on Saturday after being penalized for an unapproved engine change, but the sophomore driver made the best of it and picked up 11 positions to take the checkered flag on the lead lap in 16th place at the Gallagher Grand Prix.

Started: 27th

Finished: 16th

Malukas moved up to 21st on the first lap of the 85-lap event.

He took advantage of the early (and only) caution period to pit for fuel on Lap 5 and took the restart in 21st.

He pit once again on Lap 14 for a set of alternate tires and fuel.

Malukas continued to push hard and run competitively to pick up a few more positions.

He was sitting 19th at the halfway point and took over 17th on Lap 59.

The driver of the #18 HMD Honda made his final stop on Lap 60 and went on to finish 16th, picking up one final position on the last lap.

So far this season, Malukas has a best starting position of third (Iowa Speedway Race 2) and a best finish of fourth (Texas Motor Speedway).

Next Up: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, August 27 at 3:30pm ET on NBC

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Hondaa

“We started 27th and finished 16th and I’m happy with that. It was a really good race for us from a strategy perspective and with the car that we had. I think we managed to gain a lot of positions on drivers that had a better car than us so that was encouraging. In the end, with fuel saving and all that it was a tough race, but we were able to gain 11 positions along the way and the whole team can be happy with the end result today.”

Robb Places 22nd in Gallagher Grand Prix

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, August 12, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Goodheart/Biohaven) finished 22nd in Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Started: 23rd

Finished: 22nd

Robb moved up from his 23rd place on the starting grid to 18th after the first lap.

With cars on different pit stop strategies, he moved up as high as third before making his first pit stop on Lap 26.

Once pit stops had cycled through Robb found himself in 23rd position.

He pit once more on Lap 39, once again returning to 23rd, and he made his final stop on Lap 62.

The rookie picked up one more position on Lap 69 and went on to cross the finish line in 22nd place.

Next Up: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, August 27 at 3:30pm ET on NBC

Sting Ray Robb #51 Goodheart/Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“Other than the first few laps, we had an all-green race today, which made it tough. We moved up a few spots on the starts, which is good and we stayed clean which was important. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to hold on to the spots we gained, but 22nd is not too bad at the end of it all. It was a long day out there, but glad we got it done.”