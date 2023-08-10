Brickyard Weekend Fans Encouraged To ‘Plan Ahead’ with IMS.com/Tomorrow at the Track: Friday, Aug. 11

Brickyard Weekend Fans Encouraged To ‘Plan Ahead’ with IMS.com

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023) – Fans attending Brickyard Weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which features the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone, are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/PlanAhead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans heading to the track this weekend.

The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about the entire fan experience at IMS, including directions, parking, schedule, gate regulations, digital ticket and parking guides, ADA accessibility and much more.

More Fan Information

All Speedway patrons should be aware of the following to ensure a successful day at the track:

Tickets:

Tickets for Brickyard Weekend are available for purchase at IMS.com.

Friday, Aug. 11: $20 for General Admission seating to see Gallagher Grand Prix practice and NTT P1 Award qualifying and INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

Saturday, Aug. 12: $40 for General Admission seating for Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard presented by Advance Auto Parts practice, qualifying and race, Gallagher Grand Prix race, and Verizon 200 at the Brickyard practice and qualifying in the infield viewing mounds only. Flex seating locations are available in Southwest Vista (1-10), H Stand (1-6), Northwest Vista (16-20) and North Vista (Section 26-30) for $59 per adult. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult in General Admission and Flex seating locations. Reserved seats start at $60. All fans also have access to the Premier League watch party starting at 7:30 a.m. in the Pagoda Plaza.

Sunday, Aug. 13: $40 for General Admission seating for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in the infield viewing mounds only. Flex seating locations are available in Tower Terrace (75-79), Southwest Vista (1-10), H Stand (1-6), Northwest Vista (16-20) and North Vista (26-30) for $59 per adult. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult in General Admission and Flex seating locations. Reserved seats start at $60.

Public Parking:

Parking for Brickyard Weekend is available in a variety of locations inside and around the track. Parking can be purchased on-site or in advance. Race fans can visit IMS.com to purchase available parking passes.

Friday Parking

Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40) and Turn 3 Infield. Race fans must enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. ADA parking is free. Motorcycle parking is free in the South Carousel Lot.

Paid parking is available in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate for $10.

Saturday Parking

Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40). Race fans must enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street.

Paid parking is available in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate for $20, Turn 3 Infield for $25, Lot 6A for $40 and Gate 1 (Parcel B) for $75. ADA parking is $20 for inside lots and $25 for outside lots. Motorcycle parking is $20 in the South Carousel Lot.

Sunday Parking

Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40). Race fans must enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street.

Paid parking is available in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate for $20, Turn 3 Infield for $25, Lot 6A for $40 and Gate 1 (Parcel B) for $75. ADA parking is $20 for inside lots and $25 for outside lots. Motorcycle parking is $20 in the South Carousel Lot.

Cashless Operations:

IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. However, for gate admission and parking, both cash and credit will be accepted.

Pedestrian Gate Entry:

Friday

Public pedestrian gates open: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A

Saturday

Public pedestrian gates open: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A

Sunday

Public pedestrian gates open: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A

Fans attending IMS for the Brickyard Weekend will pass through magnetometers as part of the gate entry process.

IMS Museum:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, located inside Gate 2 of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be open Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. Race fans can walk to the Museum from within the Speedway’s infield.

Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential as well as purchase a general admission Museum ticket to enter the Museum. Gate 2 will not be open for parking at the Museum.

Weekend Street Parking:

Parking restrictions in the Town of Speedway will be enforced during Brickyard Weekend. No parking will be allowed on the south and east sides of any street bound by 25th Street on the north, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west and Crawfordsville Road on the south from 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for more information on weekend street parking restrictions in the Town of Speedway.

Road Closures:

Race fans should be aware of multiple road closures before making their way to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Brickyard Weekend. Those include:

Speedway Police Department will close Georgetown Road to vehicular traffic south of 25th Street 30 minutes before the start of the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday, Aug. 12 and 30 minutes before the start of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Speedway Police Department will also close 16th Street between Olin Avenue and the roundabout 30 minutes before the start of the Gallagher Grand Prix and the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Additionally, 16th Street will not be accessible from Polco Street, as it will be blocked at 10th Street.

Additional Resources and Information

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 15 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person.

Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT’s TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map at 511.in.org or visiting @TrafficWise on X (formerly Twitter).

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com. For additional information, follow on X the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WFNI-FM 107.5/WFNI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.

