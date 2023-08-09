Arrow McLaren 2023 Gallagher Grand Prix Race Preview

#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race date: Saturday, August 12

Round: 14/17

Total laps: 85 Laps

Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.65 km

Length: 2.44 miles/3.93 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET Qualifying: Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Final Practice: Friday, 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET Green Flag: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET on USA

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 6th, 353 points

Average Starting Position: 6.5

Average Finishing Position: 9.0

Best Starting Position: P2, 2x, most recent at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Best Finishing Position: P2, 3x, most recent at Grand Prix of Road America

Career at IMS Road Course:

Total Starts: 9

Best Starting Position: P1, 2021

Best Finishing Position: P2, 2023

May 2023 Result: P2

“Back in May, we had the best performance we’ve ever had on the Indy road course. It will be awesome to go back to try and repeat that podium.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 12th, 241 points

Average Starting Position: 9.5

Average Finishing Position: 14.6

Best Starting Position: P1, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, Detroit Grand Prix

Career in IMS Road Course:

Total Starts: 9

Best Starting Position: P1, 2x, most recent in 2022

Best Finishing Position: P5, 2x, most recent in 2023

May 2023 Result: P5

”I’m happy to be back at our home track. We had a great race here in May with all three cars. I love this track, and we’ll do everything we can to have that same success and get that first win for the team.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 11th, 276 points

Average Starting Position: 12.5

Average Finishing Position: 11.5

Best Starting Position: P3, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, GMR Grand Prix

Career in IMS Road Course:

Total Starts: 12

Best Starting Position: P2, 2022

Best Finishing Position: P1, 2022

May 2023 Result: P3

”Over the past few races, we’ve experienced a few struggles. But motorsport is never a straightforward journey; it’s a test of resilience. As we return to the site of our last podium, it reminds us that every race is an opportunity to learn and grow. We’re going to harness that past success “

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“We’re back to the Indy road course this weekend where we had a strong outcome in May across the team. We know what it takes to race well here, so after a tough weekend in Nashville, we’re ready for our momentum to swing the other way as we head into the final races of the season.”