RACE PREVIEW – Gallagher Grand Prix at the IMS Road Course

IMS ROAD COURSE RACE PREVIEW

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 2023 RACE: Gallagher Grand Prix

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

LOCATION: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps/207.315 Miles PRACTICE: Friday – 9-10:30 a.m. ET (Peacock Premium), 4-4:30 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Friday – 12:30-2 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

RACE: Saturday – 2 p.m. ET (USA Network)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 16th: “It’s always special going to back to Indy! This will be my first attempt at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with ECR. I am looking forward to developing the team’s setup package there to suit my driving style.”

BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



IMS ROAD COURSE STATS

BEST START: 3rd (2014)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2014)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 11



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 289

WINS: 18

POLES: 7



OF NOTE: Ryan Hunter-Reay has been a part of each event on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course but two since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES began utilizing the layout in 2014. He has recorded two podium finishes, finishing 2nd in 2014 and 3rd in 2017. Hunter-Reay has been the picture of consistency on the IMS road course, running at the finish of each race in his 11 starts and completing all but one lap.

Hunter-Reay, recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers, has brought a wealth of experience to the Ed Carpenter Racing with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades. He joined the team as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet in June, prior to the Road America race weekend.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. Hunter-Reay also has multiple overall IMSA sportscar wins, the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans among them, has been invited to the Race of Champions five times and has won two ESPY ‘Driver of the Year’ awards (2013 and 2014). ﻿

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 14th: “I am very excited to get back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, can never have enough races there! I have had lots of firsts there, first Top 5, first pole, first win. It’s a great place for me! Hopefully we can get a little redemption from earlier this year, from the Indy 500, we’re just going a different direction this weekend. We learned a lot from the Indy GP during May that should help us now in August. It’s good to be back on a road course for the first time in a while, no crazy bumps on this one! It’s going to be exciting and hopefully it’s a really good race for us and BITNILE.COM!”