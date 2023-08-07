Robb Runs Strong in Nashville, Finishes 17th

Nashville, TN (Sunday, August 5, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb drove a strong race to finish 17th on Sunday in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. His teammate David Malukas in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports entry saw his race come to an early end due to an engine fire on Lap 12. Details for both drivers are below.

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Nashville, TN (Sunday, August 5, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Goodheart/Biohaven) ran a strong and consistent race on Sunday and took the checkered flag in 17th place of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. qualified 24th in the 27-car field for his first Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Saturday.

Started: 24th

Finished: 17th

Robb gained three positions right at the start of the 80-lap race and was running 15th by the time he made his first pit stop on Lap 11 to switch to the primary Firestone tire.

The rookie kept running strong throughout his second sting and was once again in 15th when he made his second pit stop on Lap 32.

Robb registered what would be the fifth fastest race lap (1:17.0578) on the 35th lap of the event and kept cutting the gap to the car ahead of him with every lap.

He pit from 17th on Lap 54 and with cars on different strategies, he came out running in 24th but he was quick to move back up the field.

He was in 17th place when the race resume with three laps remaining after a red flag stopped the race on Lap 75.

Robb defended his position in the finale laps and crossed the finish line in 17th place.

Next Up: Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, August 12, 2023 (USA, 2:00pm ET)

“That was a hot and sweaty race. Seventeenth, I’m really happy with that. There were not a lot of yellows in this race, so it was very physical. The #51 Goodheart/Biohaven Honda was wicked fast. We had the fifth fastest lap of the race and that goes to the engineers. They did a great job. Obviously with David (Malukas) qualifying in the top 5 yesterday, we knew we had a good car, so it was up to me to figure it out. I felt like I did a good job today. A lot of moves made and a decent strategy. I’m excited for the next one in Indy.”

Heartbreak for Malukas in Nashville

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Nashville, TN (Sunday, August 5, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) registered his best road/street course start on Saturday, but unfortunately was unable to turn that into a good result after an engine fire put an end to his race on Lap 12 of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Started: 5th

Finished: 27th

Malukas gained one position on the start to take over fourth place from Series Championship leader Alex Palou.

The #18 driver kept running strong in the opening laps of the 80-lap event and entered pit lane on Lap 11 to make his first pit stop.

Unfortunately for Malukas, his race came to an early end on the following lap due to an engine fire that created so much heat it delaminated the rear wing pillar.

So far this season, Malukas has a best starting position of third (Iowa Speedway Race 2) and a best finish of fourth (Texas Motor Speedway).

Next Up: Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, August 12, 2023 (USA, 2:00pm ET)

“It’s really unfortunate what happened today. We had our best street course qualifying of the season, making it into the Firestone Fast 6 yesterday for the first time this season. So, we knew we had a good car and we were really hopeful to turn that into a good result today. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be for us. I feel bad for the entire Dale Coyne Racing with HMD team because the guys work so hard and we were all looking forward to having a strong race and good result.”