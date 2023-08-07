Arrow McLaren 2023 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Race Report

#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Streets of Nashville

Race date: Sunday, August 6

Round: 13/17

Total laps: 80 Laps

Total race distance: 168 miles/270.37 km

Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 kmNumber of turns: 11

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 2nd

Finishing Position: P8

Championship Position: 6th, 353 points “It was a tough day in Nashville. I think we were too late in taking our first pit stop; we lost a lot of time there. It’s pretty much a track position race. It’s tough to pass, especially when you have fuel numbers and you can’t really use the push to pass. I’m bummed we went backwards. We’ll collect and try to have a good Indy road course, just look forward to what’s next.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 10th

Finishing Position: P19

Championship Position: 11th, 276 points ”The good thing is for the first weekend really since Detroit, I had a good race car in the race, so we definitely found a direction, which is what we were really hoping to get coming into this weekend. That’s the positive. There was a bit of a mess out there with Veekay, and then I made a mistake a lap later, brushed the wall, and that kind of ended our day. I’m bummed for the team. That was one of the better cars that we had in quite some time, and we didn’t get anything out of it. We’ll take the good parts from today and move on to Indy next week.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 14th

Finishing Position: P22

Championship Position: 13th, 241 points ”Tough weekend overall. There was some hope there after qualifying. I thought we had a bit better car than what showed. In the race, I was struggling a lot with straightline speed and with pace. We were able to follow but couldn’t really get by anyone. I got stuck on the outside in that last restart and hit the marbles. It was like going on ice; the tarmac was kind of breaking up at that point. It was a disappointing weekend. We really didn’t have any positives in the race. We tried to gamble on a strategy, but it didn’t work out. It is a weekend to forget for us.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Obviously, not the day we were hoping for today with two cars that got caught up in incidents. Pato did well to bring it home, but the race really started to fall apart for him when he couldn’t make the Firestone Reds last on that first stint. I was a little bit surprised on how difficult it was to get a stint like that out of those tires, but that’s part of the game.