RACE PREVIEW – Streets of Nashville

STREETS OF NASHVILLE RACE PREVIEW

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 6, 2023 RACE: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

TRACK: Streets of Nashville

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.15-mile, 11-turn street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 80 laps/173.6 miles

PRACTICE: Friday – 3-4:15 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)

Saturday – 10:40-11:40 a.m. CT (Peacock Premium), 5:25-5:55 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1:45-3:15 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)

RACE: Sunday – 11 a.m. CT (NBC)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “The Music City Grand Prix presents another opportunity for us as a team to push forward and improve on our 2023 season. We have some positives to draw upon from our Toronto race weekend. Hopefully, we can apply those findings to the BITNILE.COM cars on a similarly bumpy street circuit in Nashville!”

BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



NASHVILLE STATS

BEST START: 14th (2021)

BEST FINISH: 4th (2021)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 1



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 288

WINS: 18

POLES: 7 OF NOTE: Ryan Hunter-Reay joined Ed Carpenter Racing as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet prior to the Road America race weekend in June. Hunter-Reay, recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers, has brought a wealth of experience to the team with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades.

Hunter-Reay was part of the field of the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in 2021. After narrowly missing out on advancing to the second round of qualifying, he started 14th and was up to 12th by the end of the first lap. He continued to carve his way forward with a combination of smart driving and solid strategy. He spent almost the entirety of the second half of the event in the Top 5, moving up to 4th in the final laps.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. Hunter-Reay also has multiple overall IMSA sportscar wins, the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans among them, has been invited to the Race of Champions five times and has won two ESPY ‘Driver of the Year’ awards (2013 and 2014).

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “It’s going to be an exciting weekend in Nashville! There is definitely a chance to us to get the BITNILE.COM car into the Top 10 and get some points. It’s a cool track, very bumpy, and there is always a lot of stuff happening. Staying out of that stuff is going to be important! It’s going to be a really warm weekend so living Florida and being used to the heat all the time should help. I just love the city of Nashville. Being able to drive there for the third time already is so exciting, it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long but it has!”