RACE 1 RESULTS
17th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet
23rd: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet
24th: ED CARPENTER No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet
RACE 2 RESULTS
18th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet
23rd: ED CARPENTER No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet
24th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, August 6 (NBC, 12 p.m. ET)
|RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
|RACE 1 RESULTS:
START: 16th
FINISH: 23rd
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 244/250
RACE 2 RESULTS:
START: 25th
FINISH: 24th
STATUS: Contact
LAPS COMPLETED: 237/250
RACE 1
After qualifying 16th for Race 1, Ryan Hunter-Reay was off to a flying start at Iowa Speedway. He picked up four positions in the first lap alone with an impressive move on the outside lane. As the race wore on, he was plagued by a lack a grip. By the checkered flag, he was on his own race lap and was unable to make up any positions.
RACE 2
Hunter-Reay’s second lap of qualifications, which set the grid for Race 2, left him with a starting position of 25th. With lap times less than 20 seconds, the leaders quickly caught Hunter-Reay and he fell a lap down to the field. With nine laps remaining, the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet slid up into the Turn 4 wall. The car was retired from the event with suspension damage.
|RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
|RACE 1 RESULTS
START: 15th
FINISH: 17th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 247/250
RACE 2 RESULTS
START: 14th
FINISH: 18th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 248/250
RACE 1
Rinus VeeKay’s first lap of qualifying gave him the 14th starting position in Race 1. After racing his way forward, he was running solidly in the Top 10. Moments after making a pit stop, the first and only caution flag of the race flew. VeeKay was trapped on a race lap with only a few cars from that point forward. With the only cars for position spread out across the track, VeeKay had to settle for a 17th-place finish.
RACE 2
For Race 2, VeeKay started one position higher in 14th. He picked up one spot on the start, but was passed by several cars as his tires began to go off. VeeKay remained focused forward, despite dropping as low as 22nd. Once he benefited from a wave-around and rejoined the lead lap, he picked up as many positions as he could. After his final pit stop, he settled into 18th where he finished the race.
|ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
|RACE 1 RESULTS
START: 18th
FINISH: 24th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 243/250
RACE 2 RESULTS
START: 4th
FINISH: 23rd
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 244/250
RACE 1
As the first car to qualify for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, Ed Carpenter faced green track as rain had just moved through the area. His first of two laps gave him the 18th starting position for Race 1. Early contact caused him to drop back several positions at the start, but fortunately there was no damage. The No. 33 BITNILE.COM crew worked to improve the car with adjustments on each pit stop and provide Carpenter with more grip. He finished Race 1 in the 24th position.
RACE 2
For Carpenter’s second lap of qualifying was an impressive 178.211 miles per hour, good enough for 4th on the grid of Race 2. He stayed in the Top 10 for the opening laps of the race, but the same issues that plagued that car yesterday returned today. Battling a lack of grip, Carpenter fought to hang on to the No. 33 and fell down the order. He persevered until the checkered flag and finished 23rd in Race 2.