RACE 1 RESULTS

START: 18th

FINISH: 24th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 243/250



RACE 2 RESULTS

START: 4th

FINISH: 23rd

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 244/250



RACE 1

As the first car to qualify for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, Ed Carpenter faced green track as rain had just moved through the area. His first of two laps gave him the 18th starting position for Race 1. Early contact caused him to drop back several positions at the start, but fortunately there was no damage. The No. 33 BITNILE.COM crew worked to improve the car with adjustments on each pit stop and provide Carpenter with more grip. He finished Race 1 in the 24th position.



RACE 2

For Carpenter’s second lap of qualifying was an impressive 178.211 miles per hour, good enough for 4th on the grid of Race 2. He stayed in the Top 10 for the opening laps of the race, but the same issues that plagued that car yesterday returned today. Battling a lack of grip, Carpenter fought to hang on to the No. 33 and fell down the order. He persevered until the checkered flag and finished 23rd in Race 2.