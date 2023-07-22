Juncos Hollinger Racing announce major multi-year sponsorship deal with Pay.com

PARTNER UPDATE 07 \\ 21

Indianapolis, July 21 2023: Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) and global fintech Pay.com announce today a multi-year sponsorship agreement.

Pay.com is a prominent global payments technology firm committed to fueling its customers’ revenue growth through seamless payment solutions. With a vast reach spanning over 150 markets and localized acquiring capabilities in over 50 countries, Pay.com facilitates seamless connections between eCommerce enterprises and their customers, wherever they are.

In addition to payments processing and acquiring services, Pay.com’s solution offers machine learning-driven payments optimization, fraud prevention tools, risk management rules, customer profiling and various other capabilities. Pay.com is making payments simple.

This dynamic collaboration unites two pioneering entities dedicated to innovation and pushing the boundaries of their respective fields.

“We are delighted to embark on this multi-year partnership with Pay.com,” said Ricardo Juncos, Team Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “As an INDYCAR team, our focus is always on pushing the limits of performance, both on and off the track.

“Pay.com is a global leader known for performance excellence and innovation which aligns perfectly with our values. We will proudly share the Pay.com brand with our audience as we share an obsession with perfection.”

Pay.com’s US CEO Assaf Cohen commented on the partnership: “We’re a team first, people first business with focus on precision and innovation. Juncos Hollinger Racing shares this same energy and we’re incredibly excited to be joining the JHR family.”

Pay.com’s comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions aligns perfectly with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s commitment to leveraging technology for continuous improvement.

Cohen added: “In sponsoring Juncos Hollinger Racing, we aim to contribute to their success both on and off the track. We are filled with anticipation for a mutually beneficial partnership and excited to witness the team’s ongoing successes and remarkable achievements.”

The partnership between Juncos Hollinger Racing and Pay.com marks an exciting chapter for both organizations. This collaboration reinforces their shared commitment to excellence and innovation, while setting new standards with innovative solutions across the USA.

As part of the deal, Pay.com’s name will be proudly placed on Juncos Hollinger’s #77 and #78 racing cars. Custom marketing and advertising campaigns on digital and social media will also be created.