INDY NXT Iowa Qualifying Results

By Patrick Stephan

On a beautiful summer evening in the middle of Iowa, Jacob Abel took his first career INDY NXT by Firestone pole position with a 162.244 miles per hour run over two laps on the 7/8ths mile Iowa Speedway oval.

Going out 12th of the 16 drivers, Abel watched from pit lane at Louis Foster, Hunter McElrea, Christian Rasmussen, and Nolan Siegel all took their shots at his pole winning run.

“Qualifying has definitely been a little bit of our Achilles heel this year,” Abel said. “So, to pull this out is unbelievable, especially on an oval. That’s like the most stressful thing you can do as a driver ever. Especially going fifth to last (in the order).

“I had a lot of people to watch, so when I got out of the car, I wasn’t necessarily done. Huge shoutout to the Abel Motorsports guys. This is a huge step for us. We’re right there in the championship. We just need a good couple of weekends, and we’ll be right there.”

Going out second, Christian Bogle held the top spot until James Roe – number 9 in line bumped his HMD Motorsports teammate to 2nd. Bogle would eventually wind up 7th, and Roe 4th as the later.

Jacob Abel applies the pole winner sticker to his Abel Motorsports machine on Friday night in Iowa. Penske Entertainment: Travis Hinkle

Veteran Matthew Brabham, a late substitute in the Juncos Racing #75, wound up 11th. Brabham said of his run, “I think it was alright.” He then explained he got just 20 laps in practice with an engine issue, and he actually didn’t even know he would be driving this car until a couple days ago.

Brabham was testing an LMP2 car in Spain when he got the call to jump on a flight to Chicago and then Indianapolis. He got a partial night’s sleep before leaving at 4am for Iowa Speedway. His father, his soon to be father in law and fiance handled the driving so Matthew could sleep on the drive from Indy.

The INDY NXT by Firestone 75 lap race will run tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 10:10am, so that’s after NTT INDYCAR Series qualifying and just before the Carrie Underwood concert.

HY-VEE INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND – Saturday, July 22

8:00AM – 7:00PM Public Gates Open — Parking lots open at 6 a.m.

8:30AM – 9:30AM Qualifying for both the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart and the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade (Lap 1 = Race 1, Lap 2 = Race 2)

10:10AM – INDY NXT by Firestone Race

11:50AM – Pre-Race Concert feat. Carrie Underwood

2:00PM – Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart NTT INDYCAR SERIES

4:30PM – Post-Race Concert feat. Kenny Chesney

Matthew Brabham at Iowa Speedway (note the borrowed Firesuit). Penske Entertainment: Travis Hinkle

