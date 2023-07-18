RACE NOTES – Streets of Toronto

STREETS OF TORONTO RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS

13th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

26th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet



NEXT RACE: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at Iowa Speedway, July 22 (NBC, 2 p.m. ET)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 26th: “Unfortunately, too short of a day. I had a good start and was up alongside (Jack) Harvey. I am not really sure what happened as I haven’t yet reviewed the video, but I believe there was a penalty issued for avoidable contact. There were just a lot of cars in a very little amount of space and now we are leaving Toronto with nothing to show for our efforts. On to the doubleheader at Iowa.” Photo Courtesy INDYCAR Photo

RACE RESULTS: START: 21st FINISH: 26th STATUS: Contact LAPS COMPLETED: 0/85 OF NOTE: Ryan Hunter-Reay started today’s Honda Indy Toronto from the 21st position. In Turn 1 of the very first lap, the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet was struck in the side by another competitor. The contact pushed Hunter-Reay into the car that was already on his inside and a seven-car incident was triggered. The No. 20 was pulled behind the wall and the crew was unable to attempt repairs. Hunter-Reay was credited with a 26th-place result.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “It’s been a tough year and to be in contention for somewhere around 8th, that would have been a really good result for us. Unfortunately, we just had that long pit stop. The guys do their best and we have really good stops, but we had some bad luck we couldn’t anticipate. We lost around 10 seconds and that was a bummer. I went all out afterward and gave it my all, we didn’t have much tire left at the end. Just a huge shoutout to my BITNILE.COM crew. We had a good car and the strategy was good. It was a tough one, but we definitely have some positives to take to the next race.” Photo Courtesy INDYCAR Photo