RACE NOTES – Streets of Toronto
STREETS OF TORONTO RACE NOTES
|RACE RESULTS
13th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet
26th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at Iowa Speedway, July 22 (NBC, 2 p.m. ET)
RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 26th: “Unfortunately, too short of a day. I had a good start and was up alongside (Jack) Harvey. I am not really sure what happened as I haven’t yet reviewed the video, but I believe there was a penalty issued for avoidable contact. There were just a lot of cars in a very little amount of space and now we are leaving Toronto with nothing to show for our efforts. On to the doubleheader at Iowa.” Photo Courtesy INDYCAR Photo
RACE RESULTS:
START: 21st
FINISH: 26th
STATUS: Contact
LAPS COMPLETED: 0/85
OF NOTE:
- Ryan Hunter-Reay started today’s Honda Indy Toronto from the 21st position. In Turn 1 of the very first lap, the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet was struck in the side by another competitor. The contact pushed Hunter-Reay into the car that was already on his inside and a seven-car incident was triggered. The No. 20 was pulled behind the wall and the crew was unable to attempt repairs. Hunter-Reay was credited with a 26th-place result.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “It’s been a tough year and to be in contention for somewhere around 8th, that would have been a really good result for us. Unfortunately, we just had that long pit stop. The guys do their best and we have really good stops, but we had some bad luck we couldn’t anticipate. We lost around 10 seconds and that was a bummer. I went all out afterward and gave it my all, we didn’t have much tire left at the end. Just a huge shoutout to my BITNILE.COM crew. We had a good car and the strategy was good. It was a tough one, but we definitely have some positives to take to the next race.” Photo Courtesy INDYCAR Photo
RACE RESULTS:
START: 12th
FINISH: 13th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 85/85
OF NOTE:
- Rinus VeeKay advanced to the second round of qualifications yesterday and earned the 12th starting position for this afternoon’s Honda Indy Toronto. He began the race on primary black tires, which he stretched until Lap 37. When he made his first pit stop, he was running solidly in 8th. By staying out during the two full-course caution periods that followed, he cycled up to the 3rd position. During his second stop on Lap 59, a piece of pit equipment malfunctioned and resulted in a lengthy stop. He dropped back to 16th, but made up several positions in the closing laps to earn a 13th place finish.