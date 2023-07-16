QUALIFYING NOTES – Streets of Toronto

STREETS OF TORONTO QUALIFYING NOTES

STARTING POSITIONS

12th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM

21st: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM



RACE: Honda Indy Toronto

TRACK: Streets of Toronto

LOCATION: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TRACK LAYOUT: 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps



BROADCAST: Sunday – 1:30 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 21st: “Leading into qualifying, the BITNILE.COM Chevrolet was a pretty good car. This morning’s practice was a little messy and we didn’t get to complete a run on new tires. Unfortunately, we were a bit off on the timing in qualifying and didn’t get a lap in on our second set of alternate tires. That’s when everyone went quicker so that was key. We’ll put our best foot forward in the race and go from there.”

OF NOTE: Yesterday’s practice session marked Ryan Hunter-Reay’s first laps on the streets of the Toronto since 2019 and first-ever street course laps with Ed Carpenter Racing. After second practice this morning, he was assigned to Round 1, Group 1 of qualifying. He was on his second set of Firestone’s alternate green-walled Firehawks when rain began to fall across the track. As conditions deteriorated, Hunter-Reay was unable to set a quick time on the fresh set of tires. He will start 21st in tomorrow’s Honda Indy Toronto. Hunter-Reay is one of the most experienced drivers in the field this weekend with 16 Indy car starts on the Toronto street circuit, dating back to 2003. He scored a podium finish for three consecutive years, culminating with a victory in 2012.﻿The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including the 2014 Indianapolis 500. Hunter-Reay, recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers, has brought a wealth of experience to Ed Carpenter Racing with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades. Hunter-Reay joined ECR as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet prior to the Road America weekend last month. In his first event with the team, he gained 10 positions over the course of the race.

BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL

TORONTO STATS

BEST START: 3rd (2014)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2012)

TOP 5 FINISHES: 3

TOP 10 FINISHES: 6

NUMBER OF STARTS: 16

CAREER STATS

STARTS: 285

WINS: 18

POLES: 7

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 12th: “I’m confident with the No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet. We are really fast in the dry. In the Fast 12 – I’ve never driven a racecar in the rain on a street course! It was a good showing to move up to the Fast 12. This weekend has kind of been a struggle but we’ve persevered. The crew did a great job. We have a good pace for tomorrow. It looks like it is going to stay dry so that’s a positive. We’ll make it a good one!”

Of Note: Rinus VeeKay was set to make his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start in the Streets of Toronto in 2020, but it was pushed to last year when the event made a return to the calendar. In 2022, he was relegated to 20th on the starting grid after not being able to set a fast lap in qualifying. Even with starting so far back, VeeKay paced the field for 18 laps. Prior to his first Indy car race in Toronto, he raced the street circuit six times in the Road to Indy and earned five podium finishes.

VeeKay has spent his entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES career with Ed Carpenter Racing and is the team’s longest-tenured full-time driver, now in his fourth season behind the wheel the No. 21 Chevrolet. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old made his 50th career start and qualified on the front row of the Indianapolis 500 for the third consecutive time.

Born in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Rinus van Kalmthout began karting in 2009 at the age of 8. With sights set firmly on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he transitioned to the Road to Indy in 2017 and launched his U.S. career driving as Rinus VeeKay. Just four years into his time in the United States, he not only reached the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, but earned 2020 Rookie of the Year honors. He became an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner in May of 2021 with a victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000

HOMETOWN:

Hoofddorp, Netherlands

RESIDENCE:

Fort Lauderdale, FL

TORONTO STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 1

2022 START: 20th

2022 FINISH: 13th

CAREER STATS

STARTS: 55

WINS: 1

POLES: 2