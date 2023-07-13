RACE PREVIEW – Streets of Toronto

STREETS OF TORONTO RACE PREVIEW

FRIDAY, JULY 14 – SUNDAY, JULY 16, 2023

RACE: Honda Indy Toronto

TRACK: Streets of Toronto

LOCATION: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TRACK LAYOUT: 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps



PRACTICE:

Friday – 3-4:15 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

Saturday – 10:35-11:35 a.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

Sunday – 10:15-10:45 a.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 2:50-4:20 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

RACE: Sunday – 1:30 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “Toronto has always been a huge hit on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar with some of the most passionate fans we race in front of. The Canadian fans make this event what it is! This will be my first street course race behind the wheel of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevy, so we’ll be working through our long test list of items in both practice sessions ahead of qualifying.”

OF NOTE: The 2023 Honda Indy Toronto will be Ryan Hunter-Reay’s first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the street circuit since 2019, but he returns with vast experience on his side. He has competed in the streets of downtown Toronto a total of 16 times, dating back to 2003. He scored a podium finish for three consecutive years, culminating with a victory in 2012. Hunter-Reay joined Ed Carpenter Racing as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet prior to the Road America event last month. Hunter-Reay, recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers, has brought a wealth of experience to the team with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. Hunter-Reay also has multiple overall IMSA sportscar wins, the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans among them, has been invited to the Race of Champions five times and has won two ESPY ‘Driver of the Year’ awards (2013 and 2014).

BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL

TORONTO STATS

BEST START: 3rd (2014)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2012)

TOP 5 FINISHES: 3

TOP 10 FINISHES: 6

NUMBER OF STARTS: 16

CAREER STATS

STARTS: 285

WINS: 18

POLES: 7

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “I am very excited to go to Toronto! I like the city a lot, it’s so nice to be up there. I love the atmosphere surround the race and the track itself, there’s so much to look forward to this weekend! It’s another street course, which creates great opportunities for us. I am planning on staying out of the chaos and getting a good result for BITNILE.COM! Hopefully, we are up to speed right away and can turn the season around.”

Of Note: Rinus VeeKay was set to make his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start in the Streets of Toronto in 2020, but it was pushed to last year when the event made a return to the calendar. In 2022, he was relegated to 20th on the starting grid after not being able to set a fast lap in qualifying. Even with starting so far back, VeeKay paced the field for 18 laps. Prior to his first Indy car race in Toronto, he raced the street circuit six times in the Road to Indy and earned five podium finishes.

VeeKay has spent his entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES career with Ed Carpenter Racing and is the team’s longest-tenured full-time driver, now in his fourth season behind the wheel the No. 21 Chevrolet. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old made his 50th career start and qualified on the front row of the Indianapolis 500 for the third consecutive time.

Born in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Rinus van Kalmthout began karting in 2009 at the age of 8. With sights set firmly on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he transitioned to the Road to Indy in 2017 and launched his U.S. career driving as Rinus VeeKay. Just four years into his time in the United States, he not only reached the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, but earned 2020 Rookie of the Year honors. He became an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner in May of 2021 with a victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000

HOMETOWN:

Hoofddorp, Netherlands

RESIDENCE:

Fort Lauderdale, FL

TORONTO STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 1

2022 START: 20th

2022 FINISH: 13th

CAREER STATS

STARTS: 55

WINS: 1

POLES: 2